Body of third missing Key bridge worker recovered

Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval was recovered from the Patapsco River by dive teams on Friday morning .

Sandoval, 38, was one of the eight construction workers filling potholes when a 984-foot cargo vessel struck the Francis Scott Key bridge on March 26th. Two survived. Last week dive teams recovered the bodies of Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, and Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, 35, from a red pickup truck that was submerged in 25 feet of water.

There are three workers presumed dead whose remains are unrecovered.

The Unified Command, a group of federal and state agencies responding to the Key bridge collapse, did not give specifics on how and where Sandoval’s remains were recovered.

“While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones. I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost care,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in a written statement.

Sandoval is originally from Honduras.