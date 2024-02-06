Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Tuesday of lying on the mortgage application for one of two luxury vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who was in office from 2015-2023, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

The jury determined that she lied when she wrote a letter claiming that her husband had agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing toward a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, on the state’s southwest Gulf Coast. The jury acquitted Mosby of a similar charges related to her purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida, near Orlando.

Federal prosecutors alleged that she was a smart and sophisticated lawyer who repeatedly lied to influence lenders while serving as the elected state’s attorney of the largest city in Maryland. Mosby’s attorneys contended that their client was a rookie when it came to real estate and acted in good faith, relying on family members and licensed professionals to help her navigate an unfamiliar and complicated process.

The jury deliberated for more than seven hours.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Jury reaches split verdict in ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.