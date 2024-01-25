© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby starts testifying in ex-wife’s mortgage fraud trial

The Baltimore Banner | By Dylan Segelbaum
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:16 PM EST
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby on Wednesday leaves U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, where his ex-wife, former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, is standing trial on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application. (Kirk McKoy)
Kirk McKoy
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby on Wednesday leaves U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, where his ex-wife, former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, is standing trial on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby began testifying on Thursday as witness for the defense in the mortgage fraud trial of his ex-wife, Marilyn Mosby, stating that he handled their taxes and caused them to owe tens of thousands of dollars.

He said he incurred tax liabilities and entered into 4-5 payment plans without her knowledge with the Internal Revenue Service.

”Sitting here today, do you regret causing the tax problems?” Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys, asked.

“Tremendously,” Nick Mosby replied. “Ultimately, it was my mismanagement of the tax situation, and all that has come with it, sitting here today in court, because of my actions.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby starts testifying in ex-wife’s mortgage fraud trial

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Marilyn MosbyState's Attorney Marilyn MosbyCity Council President Nick MosbyBaltimore CityCrimeCriminal Justice
Dylan Segelbaum
See stories by Dylan Segelbaum
Related Content
Load More