Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby starts testifying in ex-wife’s mortgage fraud trial

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby began testifying on Thursday as witness for the defense in the mortgage fraud trial of his ex-wife, Marilyn Mosby, stating that he handled their taxes and caused them to owe tens of thousands of dollars.

He said he incurred tax liabilities and entered into 4-5 payment plans without her knowledge with the Internal Revenue Service.

”Sitting here today, do you regret causing the tax problems?” Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Marilyn Mosby’s attorneys, asked.

“Tremendously,” Nick Mosby replied. “Ultimately, it was my mismanagement of the tax situation, and all that has come with it, sitting here today in court, because of my actions.”

