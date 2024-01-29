Federal prosecutors allege Nick Mosby ‘repeatedly committed perjury’ on tax returns

Federal prosecutors on Monday alleged that Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby “repeatedly committed perjury” on his tax returns, claiming deductions for charitable contributions when he owed tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes, fell months behind on mortgage payments and experienced the garnishment of his wages for student loans and the repossession of his car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky brought up those assertions during a discussion about his proposed cross-examination of Nick Mosby, who is testifying during his now ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. Zelinsky said the government could call a financial analyst who would testify that there had not been enough money to make those donations.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby expressed concerns that line of questioning would lead to a “mini-trial” and create unfair and substantial prejudice toward Marilyn Mosby, a Democrat who served as Baltimore state’s attorney from 2015-2023. Mosby is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

