At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Marilyn Mosby decided that it was a good time to invest in real estate, prosecutors said.

Mosby, who was in her second term as Baltimore state’s attorney, searched for properties and settled on an eight-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a pool in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World.

But Mosby did not disclose on a mortgage application that she owed federal taxes, prosecutors alleged, and that the Internal Revenue Service had obtained a more than $45,000 tax lien against her and her husband at the time. Though she signed a document certifying that she would use the house as a second home, she had already entered into a contract with a property management company, Executive Villas Florida.

Later, Mosby decided to buy a condominium in Longboat Key, Florida, and again did not disclose her tax debt on a mortgage application or report the existence of the lien, prosecutors asserted.

She submitted one letter falsely claiming that she spent the last 70 days living in Florida, prosecutors reported, and another untruthfully asserting that her husband agreed to gift her $5,000 at closing.

“We are here because the defendant, Marilyn Mosby, the top prosecutor for the biggest city in Maryland, lied on applications for not one, but two different Florida vacation homes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney said in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt in her mortgage fraud trial.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Prosecutors, defense lay out vastly different accounts in Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial

