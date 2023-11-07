© 2023 WYPR
Baltimore County Council overrides Olszewski’s veto, exempts liquor stores from plastic bag ban

The Baltimore Banner | By Taylor DeVille
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican, and Democratic council chair Julian Jones sit in the County Council chambers before a budget announcement in April 2022. (Taylor DeVille/The Baltimore Banner)
Taylor DeVille
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican, and Democratic council chair Julian Jones sit in the County Council chambers before a budget announcement in April 2022.

The Baltimore County Council on Monday unanimously overrode County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s veto of amendments to the county’s single-use plastic bag ban, exempting liquor stores from the new law.

On Oct. 25, Olszewski vetoed two council amendments to the bipartisan ban on single-use plastic carryout bags, which the council had approved 5-2 and signed into law in February. Since the law went into effect Nov. 1, businesses subject to the ban have been required to charge customers 5 cents for a paper or reusable carryout bag.

By overturning Olszewski’s veto by a 7-0 vote, the council added liquor stores back to the short list of small businesses — convenience stores and other shops with three or fewer locations — that may continue providing goods in thinner, single-use plastic bags at checkout.

Council chair Julian Jones, who proposed the liquor store exemption in mid-October, which passed unanimously then, too, said Monday that the amendment “is an attempt to correct an injustice” by which liquor store owners, who are limited in the number of county locations they may operate, were treated differently than other small local businesses despite meeting the same conditions.

“They [liquor store owners] don’t want to nickel-and-dime their customers, and they felt like they were being singled out,” Jones said during the council meeting.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
