Baltimore County Council pauses - for now - any changes to plastic bag ban

Republican Councilman Todd Crandell sponsored legislation which would exempt restaurants and liquor stores from charging customers a nickel for bags. It would also clarify the criteria for a plastic film bag to meet the definition of a “reusable carryout bag.”

In a 6 to 1 vote, members of the county council voted to table the bill. Councilman Pat Young, a Democrat, led that motion saying he wanted a ‘collaborative process’ for changes to the environmental law.

“I’d encourage and ask Councilman Crandell to engage with the five members that originally voted for the passage of the original ‘Bring Your Own Bag’ bill, to work on fixes and adjustments before its implementation,” said Young.

The council’s vote has drawn reaction from proponents and opponents.

Zachary Taylor, director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance , said the council’s decision to table the ordinance ‘would leave retailers in a lurch.’

“[Retailers are] uncertain of what is acceptable,” said Taylor. “It undermines the operations of a local manufacturer that employs more than 176 Marylanders, most of whom are Baltimore County residents. The Council should return to this matter promptly to resolve the confusion and protect residents from unnecessary new expenses and increased costs that the current ordinance will unleash.”

Crandell said he proposed the amendments so that businesses have time to prepare. “I’m trying to get out ahead so we don’t put the business community in a situation,” he said.

In a statement, County Executive Johnny Olzewski said he supported the council’s move. “I have made it abundantly clear that I opposed any effort to weaken the current law — and would veto any measure that did so. I applaud tonight’s action by the County Council to preserve this vital environmental policy and look forward to developing additional commonsense sustainable solutions to protect our environment for years to come.”

The county plans to distribute free reusable bags to residents later this fall.