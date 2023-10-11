Johnny Olzewski promises veto if Baltimore County council amends plastic bag ban

Baltimore County’s ban on single-use plastic bags is set to go into effect November 1. Ahead of that date, council members have introduced amendments that would define not only what a reusable bag is, but also a paper carryout bag. The third amendment would exempt liquor stores from both the plastic bag ban and from charging customers a nickel for paper bags.

The council discussed the amendments in chambers during a work session Tuesday. Throughout public testimony, the amendments drew resistance from Sierra Club representatives and support from the Small Business Association as well as liquor store owners.

Perhaps the strongest opposition came from the executive branch. While Johnny Olzewski, the county executive, did not testify, he sent a letter to the council before their meeting.

“These bills will weaken the existing law, create confusion for consumers and businesses, and result in more plastic materials ending up in our environment. I oppose all of these bills and urge the council to vote them down,” he wrote.

Pete Gutwald, who is the director of permits approvals and inspection, asked the council to “pump the brakes on legislative changes to the law.” He told the council that his team has been educating retailers about the regulation since the law passed earlier this year.

“I can come back in six months and say the lessons learned,” Gutwald pleaded. “I think a six month—kind of see how it's working and how it's not working— would be a good time to come back. I can give a comprehensive report on things that need to be changed holistically within the legislation.”

In an interview with WYPR, Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, said he was not in favor of that approach. “The government is not sure what to enforce. They want to figure it out after they make the mistakes in six months. I don't think that's fair to the business community or to the consumers that they serve. Let’s get it right before we get legislation into the marketplace,” said Crandell.

The council is expected to vote Monday, October 16th.