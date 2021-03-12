-
NewsThe House of Delegates passed a ban on plastic bags Wednesday. The bill would apply to bags used to carry items from a store, but exempts an assortment of…
-
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has issued an executive order to delay until July the implementation of a ban on single-use plastic bags sought by…
-
NewsThe Baltimore City Council shepherded two highly visible bills toward law on their Monday, Nov. 4th meeting. WYPR’s Emily Sullivan discussed progress on…
-
Legislators in Baltimore have tried and failed to ban or highly reduce plastic bag use eight times in the last decade. A plastic bag ban bill appeared on…
-
Those plastic bags you get at your local supermarket, or just about anywhere you shop in Baltimore City, could be a thing of the past under a measure City…