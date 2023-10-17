Baltimore County Council approves changes to bag ban, workgroup that will look at expansion

The Baltimore County Council passed three amendments to the Bring Your Own Bag Act (BYOB) during a meeting Monday. Amendment one defines a reusable carryout bag as being 2.25 mils in thickness. It can be either fabric or plastic.

The second defines a paper bag as made of multiple layers of new or recycled paper, rather than plastic film. These bags can be used to package bulk items, including fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items, according to the legislation.

The final amendment exempts liquor stores from the plastic bag ban, meaning customers can get paper bags without being charged five cents. Johnny Olszewski, the county executive (CE), promised to veto the changes, calling the bills a step backwards. BYOB is scheduled to go into effect November 1.

Tonight the County Council passed legislation to weaken Baltimore County’s bipartisan Bring Your Own Bag law.

⁰Collectively, these bills are a clear step backwards for Baltimore County and I will veto them.



My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/piGgXVLPtM — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) October 16, 2023

Workgroup to study expansion approved

The Council also voted to create a workgroup that will study whether its size should be expanded.

Currently, there are seven seats, all of which are held by men.

Supporters believe the council needs more members to accommodate the growing population, adding that expansion could lead to more diverse candidates.

Previously, the bill called for the county executive to appoint three people to the work group. Julian Jones — a Woodstock Democrat who chairs the council — introduced a last-minute amendment calling for one appointment from the CE’s office.

“In order to have a fair and impartial workgroup,” said Jones. “It's important we have the proper composition. The county executive has been extremely outspoken about what he thinks we should do. So I don't think he needs three members to tell us again.”

Councilmembers Izzy Patoka, Pat Young and David Marks opposed that amendment which ultimately passed. Now, an 11-member workgroup will study the issue and come up with recommendations by the end of March.