Gov. Moore still working on blind trust plan as he avoids state contract vote about Under Armour

Four weeks into his tenure, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has yet to fulfill his pledge to put all of his investments and business interests in a blind trust in order to avoid conflicts of interest.

Moore, a Democrat and first-time politician, has an array of investments, ranging from his own companies for promoting his books and developing productions to shares of stock in high-profile companies. He also owns a partial stake in nearly two dozen limited liability corporations whose purpose is unclear.

Moore said on the campaign trail that he’d put his assets in a blind trust, which means that he would no longer control or make decisions about his investments.

“I’ve been very, very transparent with everybody that when I become the governor-elect, everyone is going to be very clear about where all of my intellectual focus is going to be,” Moore told The Baltimore Banner last fall.

On his first full day in office, Jan. 19, the first question posed to Moore by reporters was about his pledge of a blind trust.

“We said we want to have the highest measure of transparency and we are actually in the process right now of finalizing that,” the governor said.

Four weeks later, the governor has not yet finalized his trust, which will need approval from the State Ethics Commission before his assets can be moved.

