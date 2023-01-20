© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Here's what you missed on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's First Day

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
SUG447JRQZC7DF2GXRWMXPR5PM.jpg
Pamela Wood The Baltimore Banner
/
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs his first executive orders in the State House on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's first full day in office was on Thursday.

Editors Note: Please click on the audio file to listen to Matt Bush's short report.

For more about the governor's priorities be sure to visit The Baltimore Banner.

Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Wes Moore releases $69M withheld by Hogan, including funds for abortion care training

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
WYPR News WYPR NewsMaryland Governor Wes MooreMaryland PoliticsMaryland General AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2023
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
See stories by Matt Bush
Related Content
Load More