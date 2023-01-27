Gov. Wes Moore pushes for early intervention programs to curb violence across Maryland

During a roundtable discussion inside the Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore said rates of violence among youth are rising statewide and his administration is looking at ways of interrupting the cycle of violence early.

In Baltimore City alone, at least two students have been shot and killed , with several others injured near school campuses, this month.

Gov. Moore told a panel of mental health experts that he supports early intervention programs to curb violence.

“How are we making sure that we're starting earlier?” Moore queried. “And starting with a whole family push on it. This does go back to the ways where, you know, literally talking about early childhood prenatal supports, making sure that the entire family is engaged in this process.”

Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, echoed Moore’s sentiments. He quoted Frederick Douglass saying, “it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

Becerra said the Biden-Harris Administration is partnering with the state to provide young children with the mental health support they need.

Becerra said the current model of providing care to teens who are “manifesting real problems,” isn’t working.

Gov. Moore also said he wants to see the early intervention programs implement what’s known as a “trauma-lens” approach.

“I actually applaud Baltimore City,” Moore said. “[The city] has taken a real measurement lead on this. These are things that the state is looking to mimic. and make sure the entire state can benefit from a trauma-informed lens.”