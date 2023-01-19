Gov. Wes Moore releases $69M withheld by Hogan, including funds for abortion care training

On his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released $69 million in state funds to train abortion care providers, combat climate change, implement a program for paid family leave and lay the groundwork for a new legal marijuana industry.

The Maryland General Assembly authorized the funding last year, but former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, used his legal power to ensure it wasn’t spent.

Moore said the action symbolizes “a fundamental shift” in the way the executive branch will approach the budget and its relationship with the legislature.

“We view the General Assembly as partners not adversaries,” Moore said.

