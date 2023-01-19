© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Gov. Wes Moore releases $69M withheld by Hogan, including funds for abortion care training

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood,
Brenda Wintrode The Baltimore Banner
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST
ezgif.com-gif-maker.jpg
Pamela Wood The Baltimore Banner
/
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore smiles after signing executive orders updating ethics policies for his administration and creating a new state department of community service and civic engagement, on his first full day as governor on Thursday.

On his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released $69 million in state funds to train abortion care providers, combat climate change, implement a program for paid family leave and lay the groundwork for a new legal marijuana industry.

The Maryland General Assembly authorized the funding last year, but former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, used his legal power to ensure it wasn’t spent.

Moore said the action symbolizes “a fundamental shift” in the way the executive branch will approach the budget and its relationship with the legislature.

“We view the General Assembly as partners not adversaries,” Moore said.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Wes Moore releases $69M withheld by Hogan, including funds for abortion care training

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner Wes MooreMaryland Governor Wes MooreLarry HoganMaryland PoliticsThe Baltimore Banner
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood
Brenda Wintrode The Baltimore Banner
Reporter, The Baltimore Banner
See stories by Brenda Wintrode The Baltimore Banner
Related Content
Load More