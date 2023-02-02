Gov. Wes Moore's first State of the State Address: Key takeaways

As Tom mentioned at the top of yesterday's show — on the first day of Black History Month —Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made history by becoming the first African American to deliver a State of the State address to lawmakers and invited guests at the Statehouse in Annapolis.

He said “service will save us” as he outlined his plan to get young people involved in public service as they enter adulthood, and he asserted that ending child poverty is an attainable goal.

Matt Bush is WYPR's News Director and has been covering the first days of Gov. Wes Moore's adminsitration. (WYPR Photo)

WYPR News Director Matt Bush was there, and he stops by today to briefly unpack what Maryland's new governor urged lawmakers to help him deliver.

Matt Bush joins Tom in Studio A.

