© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Gov. Wes Moore's first State of the State Address: Key takeaways

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob Sivak
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Gov.Wes Moore delivers first State of the State Address 02.01.23_photo credit_KaitlinNewman_TheBaltimoreBanner_CROP.png
Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State Address to General Assembly lawmakers and invited guests on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the Chamber of the State House in Annapolis. (photo credit: Kaitlin Newman/TheBaltimoreBanner)

As Tom mentioned at the top of yesterday's show — on the first day of Black History Month —Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made history by becoming the first African American to deliver a State of the State address to lawmakers and invited guests at the Statehouse in Annapolis.

He said “service will save us” as he outlined his plan to get young people involved in public service as they enter adulthood, and he asserted that ending child poverty is an attainable goal.

MattBush_InauguralStage_WYPR Photo_crop.png
Matt Bush is WYPR's News Director and has been covering the first days of Gov. Wes Moore's adminsitration. (WYPR Photo)

WYPR News Director Matt Bush was there, and he stops by today to briefly unpack what Maryland's new governor urged lawmakers to help him deliver.

Matt Bush joins Tom in Studio A.
Comments or questions?
Email: [email protected], Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Gov. Wes MooreMaryland General Assembly 2023Maryland BudgetEducationWYPR News
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak