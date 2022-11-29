Baltimore City’s ethics board is asking Mayor Brandon Scott to delay approval of a bill to reduce City Council members’ eligibility for pensions to eight years of service from 12 years, according to a letter obtained by The Baltimore Banner.

The bill narrowly passed the council by an 8-5 vote with two abstentions last week, following the passage of Question K, a charter amendment to limit City Hall elected officials to two four-year terms in office. The pension bill will become law if Scott signs it, or if three council meetings pass without a veto or signature from the mayor.

Board Chair Stephan Fogleman wrote that the legislation does not appear to be impartial “and that the appearance of or lack of impartiality could undermine — and may have already undermined — public confidence in the execution of city governance.” The board is asking Scott to not sign the bill until the board can decide whether the bill violates city ethics laws.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore’s ethics board asks Mayor Scott for more time to review bill reducing pension requirements

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.