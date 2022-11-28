Baltimore County day care owner, who confronted husband about sex abuse, pleads guilty to assault

A Baltimore County day care owner who shot her husband after confronting him about allegations that he sexually abused children pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license.

Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, admitted that she drove from Baltimore to Washington, D.C., with a loaded handgun and shot her husband, James, twice on July 21 after an argument in his hotel room in the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

D.C. Metropolitan Police reported that they found a notebook after executing a search warrant in the hotel room in which Weems wrote that she intended to shoot and paralyze her husband but not kill him.

