WYPR News

Johns Hopkins still wants private cops despite deep opposition and falling campus crime

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Nick Thieme,
Jessica Calefati
Published November 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST
JHU Police baltimore banner.jpg
Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images, Rob Carr/Getty Images, John Strohsacker/Getty Images, and Ulysses Muñoz and Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner

When outrage over George Floyd’s murder rippled through the country two-and-a-half years ago, the Johns Hopkins University had a problem. The school had been pushing to start an armed, private police force to protect its Baltimore campuses, and the already controversial proposal was suddenly even more toxic.

So Ron Daniels, the university president, put the idea on hold as he vowed to reimagine campus safety in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over race and policing.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Johns Hopkins still wants private cops despite deep opposition and falling campus crime

WYPR News The Baltimore Banner
Nick Thieme
Jessica Calefati
