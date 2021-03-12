-
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
-
Baltimore’s mayor is ready to loosen the reins on several citywide COVID-19 restrictions. And what’s driving the racial disparity in vaccination rates?…
-
City Council Bill Would Halve Carry Out Delivery Fees, Aid RestaurantsThe Baltimore City Council will consider a bill to halve the fees that third-party delivery services such as GrubHub can charge restaurants. The…