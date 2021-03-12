-
Baltimore City is moving to correct a long established problem: slow responses to calls to its 311 system. A council committee held a hearing Wednesday…
Tom Hall's guest for the hour today is the president of the Baltimore City Council, Nick Mosby.He leads a progressive council at a perilous time for our…
City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett wants strict controls on the use by Baltimore City of facial recognition surveillance, a technology that privacy…
A package of bills aimed to modernize the office of the Baltimore City Comptroller, including one that would require real estate records to be maintained…
The Baltimore City Council held a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss Mayor Brandon Scott’s request to approve a $245,000 salary for the director of the…
Baltimore County Schools race to secure more PPE ahead of a return to classrooms next month. Maryland lawmakers edge closer to approving significant bills…
NewsA bill that would prevent landlords from charging tenants late fees until after they receive public assistance funds ran into a mixed reception in a city…
Frustrations simmer over Maryland’s slow vaccine rollout. The Maryland House of Delegates overrides numerous Hogan vetoes, including his veto of a massive…
City Council Introduce Bills To Boost Gig Worker Pay, Delay Annual Tax SaleBaltimore City lawmakers introduced a series of legislation Monday night aimed at delaying the annual tax sale, bolstering pay for gig workers and…
Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.Councilman…