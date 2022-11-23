On his way to routing Republican Dan Cox in Maryland’s election for governor, Democrat Wes Moore raised 10 times as much money, according to new campaign finance reports.

Over the course of 2021 and 2022 through Nov. 15, Moore and running mate Aruna Miller together raised about $16.6 million. That money allowed them to pay a robust campaign staff, produce and run television and radio ads — and have plenty of money left over.

As of Nov. 15 — one week after Election Day — Moore and Miller still had nearly $2.7 million sitting in the bank across their three campaign accounts.

Moore and Miller’s leftover money is more than Cox and his running mate Gordana Schifanelli raised throughout the entire campaign season. Cox and Schifanelli combined to raise about $1.6 million in 2021 and 2022.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Moore raised 10 times as much money as Cox in successful run for Maryland governor

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.