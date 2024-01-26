Ruppersberger not running for 12th term

Eleven term Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger announced Friday that he will not run for reelection.

The second district Democrat, who was first elected to Congress in 2002, previously had served as Baltimore County’s Executive and as a County Councilman.

Ruppersberger turns 78 next week.

His decision to step down clears the way for an expected run for his seat by the current County Executive, Johnny Olszewski.

Olszewski has not made an official announcement, but last year he formed an exploratory committee to raise money for a possible run for Congress.

Political observers say Olszewski’s name recognition and his ability to raise money would make him a formidable candidate in the second congressional district, which is mostly made up of Baltimore County.

Two Democrats, Jessica Sjoberg and Clint Spellman Junior have filed to run in the party’s primary.

The deadline to file as a candidate in Maryland is Feb. 9.

This story will be updated