New portal helps State Board of Election combat disinformation

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Administering elections has always been important. The stakes are high to get it right. For decades, the high stakes mostly weren’t linked to high tension. But these days, as so many Americans insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen, election workers in some battleground states face threats and harassment.

We speak with Jared DeMarinis, Maryland state administrator of elections, about election security and combatting mis- and disinformation.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is about six weeks away: Oct. 15. Early voting is set for the last week in October, Oct. 24 through 31. Election day is Nov. 5.

Links:
Rules and Information for Voters
Reporting Dis/Misinformation
Election Judges Form

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
