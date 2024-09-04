New portal helps State Board of Election combat disinformation

Administering elections has always been important. The stakes are high to get it right. For decades, the high stakes mostly weren’t linked to high tension. But these days, as so many Americans insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen, election workers in some battleground states face threats and harassment.

We speak with Jared DeMarinis, Maryland state administrator of elections, about election security and combatting mis- and disinformation.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is about six weeks away: Oct. 15. Early voting is set for the last week in October, Oct. 24 through 31. Election day is Nov. 5.

Links:

Rules and Information for Voters

Reporting Dis/Misinformation

Election Judges Form