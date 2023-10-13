Maryland’s Senate President endorses Angela Alsobrooks for U.S. Senate

Maryland’s Senate President Bill Ferguson has endorsed Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, for U.S. Senate in next year’s Democratic primary. He made the announcement in front of the Frederick Douglass monument in Baltimore City, Friday.

“We need leaders who step up, who understand their communities, who can bring people together and can fight for the common good,” said Ferguson. In his remarks, the senate president said he has known Alsobrooks for “the last ten years and cannot imagine anyone better.”

Alsobrooks faces several challengers in the Democratic field for the party’s nomination, including Congressman David Trone and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando. Trone – who is Alsobrooks’ most formidable opponent – has picked up support from congressional colleagues and seven more state and local elected officials.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the support of 111 of my friends and colleagues in this race,” Trone said in a statement. “They recognize that Maryland needs a Senator ready to hit the ground running on day one and make a difference on the issues that matter most.”

Gina Ford, the campaign communications director, said Alsobrooks has the backing of more than 100 community leaders and lawmakers across Maryland.

“I'm proud of the many, many endorsements that I've been able to get here,” said Alsobrooks. “But the most important support we get is from the voter. So I am working really hard to build a grassroots organization that puts the focus on the people who live in our communities. My strategy will continue to be to earn the votes of the people from every corner of Maryland.”