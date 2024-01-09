Time running out for Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger to decide on reelection

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is waiting.

The filing deadline for candidates to enter Maryland’s May primary is one month away, February 9. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger (D-2nd) remains mum as to whether he will seek a 12th term in Congress.

If Ruppersberger, who is 77, decides to retire, Olszewski has signaled he likely will run for the seat.

“If there’s an opportunity to expand, elevate, and promote the work that we’re doing here in Baltimore County to a larger stage, to a bigger level, that’s something we would look at very seriously,” Olszewski said. “At this point that’s not the case. There’s nothing currently available before us.”

If the 2nd district seat does become available, Community College of Baltimore County political science professor John Dedie said Olszewski, a Democrat, would have a political advantage over other candidates.

“He would be the clear frontrunner with high name ID and a positive record,” Dedie wrote in a text. “Also local Democrats like him.”

The 2nd congressional district is comprised mostly of Baltimore County, where Olszewski has been county executive for more than five years. Olszewski considered running for governor in 2022 and for the U.S. Senate this year but backed away from both. He is term limited so he cannot run for a third term as county executive in 2026.

Olszewski last filed a campaign finance report with the Maryland State Board of Elections last January. At that time he had more than $1.6 million to spend and continued to raise money in 2023. However that money could not be used for a congressional campaign.

Olszewski last year formed what’s called an “unfiled exploratory committee” to raise money for a possible congressional race. An aide to the campaign would not say how much has been raised except to say it is “a very strong number.” If Ruppersberger retires and Olszewski runs for Congress, any money raised by the exploratory committee could be shifted to the campaign.

“We want to be prepared in the event that does happen,” Olszewski said. “I am incredibly grateful to be able to do this job each and every day.”

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Olszewski said.

Ruppersberger is not the only longtime Maryland congressman who has been waiting to announce his intentions.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-5th) told the Washington Post Monday that he plans to run for reelection. Hoyer, 84, has served in Congress since 1981. He has twice served as the House Majority Leader.