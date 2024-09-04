© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

The youngest voters are part of Gen Z. What are their politics?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Dinah Landsman, 17, writes on a poster before activists gather and walk through lower Manhattan for the Global Climate Strike protests, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman/AP
/
FR171797 AP
Dinah Landsman, 17, writes on a poster before activists gather and walk through lower Manhattan for the Global Climate Strike protests, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Behind the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers, Gen X, and the Millenials are the Zoomers: the 70 million Americans who make up Generation Z.

This group includes the country's youngest voters. A new book, titled, “The Politics of Gen Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape Our Democracy,” takes a close look at their political motivations and ambitions.

Author Melissa Deckman is the chief executive officer of PRRI, the Public Religion Research Institute.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
