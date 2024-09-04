The youngest voters are part of Gen Z. What are their politics?

Behind the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers, Gen X, and the Millenials are the Zoomers: the 70 million Americans who make up Generation Z.

This group includes the country's youngest voters. A new book, titled, “The Politics of Gen Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape Our Democracy,” takes a close look at their political motivations and ambitions.

Author Melissa Deckman is the chief executive officer of PRRI, the Public Religion Research Institute.