Cannabis legalization isn’t the only law hitting the books in Maryland July 1

Several new laws go into effect in Maryland on July 1st. Here’s a rundown of some of them:

SB3/HB271 - Requires the governor to include $12 million in the annual state budget starting in fiscal year 2025 for 9-8-8 trust fund.

SB31/HB153 - Expands voting power of the student member of the Baltimore City School Board of Commissioners. The member will now be able to vote on budgets, school closings and reopenings, and student disciplinary matters. The student member will still be prohibited from voting on personnel matters and collective bargaining agreements. The bill also sets up elections for the student board member by high school students in the Baltimore City school system.

SB154 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to develop a public awareness campaign encouraging use of mental health directives. A report on how that will be done is due to the General Assembly December 1, 2023.

SB222 - Requires by April 1, 2026 all producers selling packaging materials in Maryland have an agreement with the Maryland Department of the Environment to reduce the amount of packaging materials used.

SB248/HB384 - Prohibits institutions of higher education from withholding requested transcripts because of outstanding student debt.

SB269/HB192 - Prohibits candidates for elected office falling under Maryland campaign finance law from making or accepting financial contributions using cryptocurrency.

SB275/HB406 - Requires hunters using snares, traps or similar devices to get a free Maryland Department of Natural Resources tag and display it on the device before using it.

SB341/HB477 - Requires institutions of higher learning to develop a reproductive health services plan in consultation with students by August 1, 2024.

SB424/HB261 - Requires Maryland Department of General Services to set maximum acceptable global warming potential for each category of cement or concrete mixture used for public construction projects by January 1, 2025.

SB553/HB554 - Increases the amount veterans can subtract from military retirement income against Maryland income tax. The measure was a campaign promise of Governor Wes Moore.

SB555 - Speeds up adoption of $15 per hour minimum wage in Maryland to Jan. 1, 2024. The measure was a campaign promise of Governor Wes Moore.

SB610 - Establishes virtual education requirements for public schools, such as teacher programs and expanded Internet security infrastructure. It also allows for virtual education days for severe weather conditions under certain circumstances. The bill becomes law without the signature of Governor Wes Moore.

SB617/HB673 - Removes Maryland Transit Administration fare rates from rising or falling alongside the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. This was first passed as part of the 2013 hike in Maryland’s gas tax, which will remain tied to the CPI. The Maryland gas tax will go up July 1 by about five cents per gallon.

SB620 / HB802 - Prohibits institutions of higher learning from signing contracts with sports gambling entities if the contract includes compensation, bonuses, or incentives to the institution to get students to place bets with that entity.

SB624/HB1074 - Creates state tax credits for businesses to purchase automated external defibrillators.

SB653/HB232 - Removes use of cannabis from definitions of neglect in child in need of assistance (CINA) proceedings. Courts initiate the proceedings - which can determine custody and visitation rights - when a child has been abused or neglected, and their parent, guardian, or custodian is unable or unwilling to give the proper care or attention the child needs.

SB672/HB987 - Allows students who are not 21 to taste alcoholic beverages while participating in educational classes at institutions of higher education.

SB797/HB1191 - Establishes Task Force on Preventing and Countering Elder Abuse, requires it to submit a report to the Governor and General Assembly by December 31, 2024.

HB2 - Creates a Maryland state income tax deduction of up to $250 for those who pay union dues.

HB16 - Requires public schools to inform students, parents, faculty and staff whom the school’s Title IX coordinator is, the process for filing a sexual misconduct claim and how to access support measures after filing a sexual misconduct claim.

HB175 - Expands voting rights of student member of Baltimore County Board of Education, allowing the member to vote on budgets.

HB185 - Bans corporal punishment at non-public schools and child care providers. Corporal punishment was banned at public schools in Maryland in 1993.

HB210 - Requires elected members of the Baltimore County Board of Education be elected in gubernatorial election years, and appointed members be chosen during presidential election years, terminates appointments of current appointed members on December 1, 2024.

HB1071 - Prohibits law enforcement from solely using the suspected odor of cannabis as cause for search for contraband. The bill becomes law without the signature of Governor Wes Moore.

