Under Phase 1B of the state’s guidelines, Marylanders with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But…
Have you ever faced a problem that seems insurmountable, only to have someone come along, view it from a different perspective and find a solution? That…
Have you ever faced a problem that seems insurmountable, only to have someone come along, view it from a different perspective and find a solution? That…
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young signed a bill into law Monday morning that would protect vulnerable residents from losing their homes to the city’s annual tax…
It’s been a long road to graduation for Raymond Shaw Finney.He was born with multiple disabilities. His father died when he was an infant. Raymond slipped…
Sometimes tragedy gives birth to social change. Six years ago Ethan Saylor, a young man with Down Syndrome, died in an encounter with law-enforcement.…
Combining his longtime advocacy for people with disabilities and his criminal law background, 2017 ‘Open Society Institute Baltimore’ fellow, Munib…
Will is a second grader in Anne Arundel County schools, and already he’s on his third school since kindergarten; not because he moved, or his old schools…
The state agency that oversees services for people with disabilities has for years directed health care providers to overcharge patients, according to a…