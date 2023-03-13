© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Neurodiversity and inclusion in the workplace

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
Rob at Ripken Stadium w Ripcord.JPG
Robby McHale works at Ripken Stadium. He is a graduate of Kennedy Krieger Institute's Project SEARCH. Credit: McHale family photograph.

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities are often shut out of the labor market. We hear how Kennedy Krieger Institute educates employers about inclusivity and accommodation and supports individuals pursuing careers.

We speak with Stacey Herman is the assistant vice president of neurodiversity and community workforce development about Project SEARCH and CORE Foundations. And Brian and Robby McHale talk about working together at Ripken Stadium.

Register for the Neurodiversity in the Workplace conference. The conference will be held in Washington, DC from March 22nd-24th.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
