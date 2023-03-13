Neurodiversity and inclusion in the workplace

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities are often shut out of the labor market. We hear how Kennedy Krieger Institute educates employers about inclusivity and accommodation and supports individuals pursuing careers.

We speak with Stacey Herman is the assistant vice president of neurodiversity and community workforce development about Project SEARCH and CORE Foundations. And Brian and Robby McHale talk about working together at Ripken Stadium.

Register for the Neurodiversity in the Workplace conference. The conference will be held in Washington, DC from March 22nd-24th.