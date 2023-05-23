© 2023 WYPR
The intersection of Black and disabled identities

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
Clockwise from bottom left: Janice Jackson, Crystal Brockman and Keyonna Mayo are members of and advocates for the disabled community. The IMAGE Center for People with Disabilities is conducting focus groups to better understand the challenges that face people of color who live with disabilities, such as a combination of racist and ableist attitudes. Photos: Provided by guests

People with disabilities face challenges everyday in a world that mostly caters to able-bodied folks. For people of color those challenges are multiplied. We hear from three advocates - Crystal Brockington, Janice Jackson and Keyonna Mayo, from the IMAGE Center for People with Disabilities, about their life experiences and what they do to teach empathy and understanding.

Links: IMAGE Center, Expectations Matter, TransCen, IMAGE Center bike build, IMAGE Center What I Wish For customized devices, Women Embracing Abilities Now, Maryland Statewide Independent Living Council.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
