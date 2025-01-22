Parents of young children with disabilities find resources, support in virtual class

Offered by the Parents' Place of Maryland, Baby LEADers is a free 5-week virtual course for families of children aged 5 and younger who have a diagnosed or suspected disability or developmental delay.

Kristen Paul, director of Early Childhood Programs for the Parents’ Place of Maryland, discusses how the program helps parents understand their rights and how to advocate for their children. LaToyia Newman-Gross, who completed Baby LEADers in 2022, shares her experience finding community among her classmates.

Applications for the next Baby LEADers cohort are due Friday, January 24th.

Links:

PPMD Facebook page

"Welcome to Holland," by Emily Perl Kingsley