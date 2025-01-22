© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Parents of young children with disabilities find resources, support in virtual class

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:15 AM EST
Hilda Garcia, left, works with her 3-year-old son Alexander, on his speech at their West Chicago, Ill., home Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Alexander qualified for five Early Intervention therapies in summer 2021, physical, occupational, developmental, behavioral and speech when he was about a year old. But the family waited more than a year to get any of these services in-person. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
/
AP
Hilda Garcia, left, works with her 3-year-old son Alexander, on his speech at their West Chicago, Ill., home Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Alexander qualified for five Early Intervention therapies in summer 2021, physical, occupational, developmental, behavioral and speech when he was about a year old. But the family waited more than a year to get any of these services in-person. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Offered by the Parents' Place of Maryland, Baby LEADers is a free 5-week virtual course for families of children aged 5 and younger who have a diagnosed or suspected disability or developmental delay.

Kristen Paul, director of Early Childhood Programs for the Parents’ Place of Maryland, discusses how the program helps parents understand their rights and how to advocate for their children. LaToyia Newman-Gross, who completed Baby LEADers in 2022, shares her experience finding community among her classmates.

Applications for the next Baby LEADers cohort are due Friday, January 24th.

Links:
PPMD Facebook page
"Welcome to Holland," by Emily Perl Kingsley

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
