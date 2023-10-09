© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Author N.J. Edwards on 'Good Ol' Boy.' Plus, future planning for people with disabilities.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
Matthew McMeekin, along with his mother, Bebe McMeekin, posing for a photograph at their home in Bethesda, Md. Photo taken in 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak/AP
AP
A novel based on real life: A mother from the big city transplants herself and her daughter, who has developmental disabilities, back to her Appalachian home town. The crooked sheriff--who’s part of the family--loots the daughter’s inheritance. Author N.J. Edwards' new book is "Good Ol' Boy: Bad Sheriff."

Plus, Rachel London of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council shares real-life financial tools for families.

Links:
"Planning Now: A Futures and Estate Planning Guide"
Supported Decision Making Fact Sheet
Disability Rights MD Resources
Maryland ABLE program guide

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
