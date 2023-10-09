Author N.J. Edwards on 'Good Ol' Boy.' Plus, future planning for people with disabilities.

A novel based on real life: A mother from the big city transplants herself and her daughter, who has developmental disabilities, back to her Appalachian home town. The crooked sheriff--who’s part of the family--loots the daughter’s inheritance. Author N.J. Edwards' new book is "Good Ol' Boy: Bad Sheriff."

Plus, Rachel London of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council shares real-life financial tools for families.

Links:

"Planning Now: A Futures and Estate Planning Guide"

Supported Decision Making Fact Sheet

Disability Rights MD Resources

Maryland ABLE program guide