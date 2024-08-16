Maryland Equips distributes free medical equipment, assistive technology

© 2024 WYPR
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Maryland Equips is a joint initiative between the Maryland Department of Aging and the Maryland Department of Disabilities to collect and distribute free medical equipment and assistive technology.
A wheelchair or high-tech communications device can cost thousands -- often not covered by insurance. Maryland Equips is an innovative state project that accepts and distributes medical equipment for free.

We speak with Lori Berrong, executive director of the Assistive Technology Program within the Maryland Department of Disabilities, and clients Justin Hack and Sarah Starr.

Maryland Equips
Maryland Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use
Maryland Accessible Telecommunications

