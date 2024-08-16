Maryland Equips distributes free medical equipment, assistive technology

A wheelchair or high-tech communications device can cost thousands -- often not covered by insurance. Maryland Equips is an innovative state project that accepts and distributes medical equipment for free.

We speak with Lori Berrong, executive director of the Assistive Technology Program within the Maryland Department of Disabilities, and clients Justin Hack and Sarah Starr.

Links:

Maryland Equips

Maryland Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use

Maryland Accessible Telecommunications

