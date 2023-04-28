© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Md. School for the Blind asks visitors to see beyond barriers

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
2022 See Beyond Festival_Family.jpg
1 of 3  — 2022 See Beyond Festival_Family.jpg
A family runs on the blind sprint track at the Maryland School for the Blind during the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB
2022 See Beyond Festival_crafts.jpg
2 of 3  — 2022 See Beyond Festival_crafts.jpg
A volunteer helps a child with a sensory craft at the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB
2022 See Beyond Festival_tastings.jpg
3 of 3  — 2022 See Beyond Festival_tastings.jpg
Guests test their senses with blind taste tests at the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB

The events at the ‘See Beyond Festival’ hosted by Maryland School for the Blind give the public a taste of what blind students experience -- the power of adapting to challenges without the use of sight. We get a preview from Rob Hair, Superintendent and CEO.

Links: Maryland School for the Blind, See Beyond Festival, A Guide to Rehabilitation Services and Resources for Individuals who are Blind or Severely Visually Impaired.

On The Record On the RecordDisabilitiesWYPR ProgramsMaryland School for the Blind
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
