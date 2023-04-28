Md. School for the Blind asks visitors to see beyond barriers
1 of 3 — 2022 See Beyond Festival_Family.jpg
A family runs on the blind sprint track at the Maryland School for the Blind during the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB
2 of 3 — 2022 See Beyond Festival_crafts.jpg
A volunteer helps a child with a sensory craft at the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB
3 of 3 — 2022 See Beyond Festival_tastings.jpg
Guests test their senses with blind taste tests at the See Beyond Festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. It happens Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm at the school grounds, rain or shine. Credit: MSB
The events at the ‘See Beyond Festival’ hosted by Maryland School for the Blind give the public a taste of what blind students experience -- the power of adapting to challenges without the use of sight. We get a preview from Rob Hair, Superintendent and CEO.
Links: Maryland School for the Blind, See Beyond Festival, A Guide to Rehabilitation Services and Resources for Individuals who are Blind or Severely Visually Impaired.