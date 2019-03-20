Hogan, Miller Meet with UMMS Leaders About Board Members' Dealings

University of Maryland Medical System leaders met Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Larry Hogan and state Senate President Mike Miller to discuss hundreds of thousands of dollars in business deals between the hospital and its board members.

Board Chairman Stephen Burch said a board meeting Thursday will determine next steps and ways to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re more concerned about the institution and its reputation than we are about people on the board or in management,” Burch said. “The institution is by far paramount.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh — who sold the hospital her self-published children’s books for $100,000, a deal that was first reported by The Baltimore Sun last week — and two other board members have resigned, and Burch said he asked four others to take a leave of absence.

Hogan, Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch are calling for audits of the arrangements, as well as transparency and accountability going forward.

Busch — who missed the meeting because of a medical procedure — released a statement praising legislation sponsored by Baltimore Senator Jill Carter that would prohibit board members from having financial ties to the University System of Maryland, including the University of Maryland Medical System.

Miller said he expects to pass legislation addressing the issue before the legislature goes home in 19 days.