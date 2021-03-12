-
Weeks after she was accused of self-dealing, a month after she took a paid leave of absence for her health and just days after FBI and IRS raids,…
-
Last night, the city council introduced a package of charter amendments that would bolster its power throughout the city -- and over the mayor. WYPR’s…
-
University of Maryland Medical System leaders met Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Larry Hogan and state Senate President Mike Miller to discuss hundreds of…
-
Audio coming soon. The leaders of five Baltimore-area jurisdictions said Wednesday that the ongoing federal government shutdown is straining local…
-
Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s choice to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner, has withdrawn his name from consideration. The Fort Worth,…
-
Baltimore Police Commissioner-designate Joel Fitzgerald made his first public appearance Monday at city hall. Fitzgerald stood alongside Mayor Catherine…
-
Well, for starters, he’s the president of Persistent Surveillance System, a Dayton, Ohio, firm that operates aerial surveillance systems.Shortly after the…
-
Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the appointment of Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald as Baltimore’s new top cop Friday after a lengthy, secretive…
-
Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation is in shambles, according to an audit released today.An audit from the 2016—2017 fiscal year found that the…
-
Baltimore City Council committee got a look Thursday at the audit that found the police department has little, if any, way to track or control overtime…