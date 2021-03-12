-
In my bachelor days, I would occasionally come upon a carton of milk in the refrigerator that was just about to reach its expiration date. I’d give it the…
-
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
-
Maryland’s public universities have for months strategized about ways to keep students and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But staff members…
-
Colleges are welcoming students back this month, but many of them won’t be enjoying the same learning experiences they used to. Remote learning can mean a…
-
Mayor Jack Young announced Thursday morning a partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the University of Maryland…
-
The Maryland Board of Public Works cut $413 million from the state budget during its meeting Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan — one of the board’s three…
-
The House passed and the Senate gave initial approval on Wednesday to legislation that would reshape the board of directors at the University of Maryland…
-
University of Maryland Medical System leaders met Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Larry Hogan and state Senate President Mike Miller to discuss hundreds of…
-
America’s fresh water is getting saltier, and has been over the last 50 years. That’s according to new research from the University of Maryland.You’ve…
-
NewsOctober first marked a milestone for Akai Alston. It was the first time the 25-year-old had been home for a whole year since he was 14. The rest of the…