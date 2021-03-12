General Assembly

-
-
The measure would help settle a 15-year-old lawsuit and pump $577 million into Maryland's historically Black universities
-
A package of bills to restructure Maryland's tax code falls victim to the state's improving fiscal picture
-
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
-
The bill guarantees access to a lawyer for low income tenants facing eviction.
-
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
-
NewsThe House of Delegates passed a ban on plastic bags Wednesday. The bill would apply to bags used to carry items from a store, but exempts an assortment of…
-
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
-
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
-
In the wake of criticism about low vaccination rates among minority communities, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new “vaccine equity operations plan” to…