A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime…
Democrat Kweisi Mfume won Tuesday's election to carry out the rest of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress, clinching a seat he held over a decade…
A plan to redevelop the historic Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore and Laurel Park racetrack in Anne Arundel County is making its way through the…
Days after the emotional funeral of congressman and civil rights icon Elijah Cummings, Governor Larry Hogan announced a Feb. 4 special primary to fill his…
The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override five vetoes the governor issued last year. One of these laws prohibits employers with at least 15…
It’s difficult to get voters to turn out for a special election, but the task of replacing someone as visible as Elijah Cummings might motivate…
State Senator Jill Carter has joined an increasingly crowded Democratic field of 17 candidates running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat left…
University of Maryland Medical System leaders met Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Larry Hogan and state Senate President Mike Miller to discuss hundreds of…