-
Former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., a potent force in Maryland politics for half a century and the longest serving state senate president…
-
For half a century, Thomas V. “Mike” Miller represented Southern Maryland in the General Assembly--most of it as the most powerful man in the Senate. Last…
-
The Maryland General Assembly’s abrupt departure this week from its annual session obscured the end of another, gentler era. Mike Miller, who guided the…
-
The General Assembly kicked off its 441st legislative session on Wednesday with new people leading both the Senate and the House of Delegates. That hasn’t…
-
Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced Thursday that he is relinquishing his gavel when the General Assembly returns to Annapolis in…
-
Statements of grief and sympathy at the death of House Speaker Michael Busch came quickly from both sides of the political aisle and all around the…
-
The death Sunday of Michael Busch, Maryland's longest serving Speaker of the House of Delegates, has cast a pall over Maryland’s General Assembly as it…
-
University of Maryland Medical System leaders met Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Larry Hogan and state Senate President Mike Miller to discuss hundreds of…
-
Senate President Mike Miller is being treated for prostate cancer. As the 76-year-old legislator made his diagnosis public on Thursday, he promised that…
-
State Senate President Mike Miller announced today he is being treated for prostate cancer, but the 76-year-old legislator vowed to continue overseeing…