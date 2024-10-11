WYPR's 2024 Election Voter Guide

WYPR VOTING GUIDE

Voter registration deadline through Maryland’s online portal is October 15th

Same day registration is available during each day of early voting from October 24th to October 31st

Same day registration is available on Election Day November 5th

Voting via mail-in ballot

If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot but wish to vote in-person instead, you must cancel your mail-in ballot which can be done here

Report disinformation and misinformation to the Maryland State Board of Elections here

Jump to a section:

STATEWIDE | U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES |

BALTIMORE CITY | BALTIMORE COUNTY | ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY | CARROLL COUNTY | FREDERICK COUNTY | HARFORD COUNTY | HOWARD COUNTY

CALENDAR

September 6: The start of mail-in ballots being mailed to voters

October 24: Beginning of early voting ( list of early voting sites )

October 29: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail or fax

October 31: End of early voting

November 1: Deadline to request mail-in ballot via internet

November 5: Election Day - polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November 5: 8 p.m. deadline to request mail-in ballot in-person

November 5: 8 p.m. deadline for mail-in ballot to be postmarked, dropped in drop box or received by election judge at a polling place

November 15: Election results are certified

*=incumbent

STATEWIDE

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES



Name Party Kamala D. Harris

Tim Walz

Democrat Donald J. Trump

JD Vance Republican Chase Oliver Mike ter Maat Libertarian Jill Ellen Stein Rudolph Ware Green Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nicole Shanahan

Unaffiliated

U.S. SENATE

Name Party Angela Alsobrooks Democrat Larry Hogan Republican Mike Scott Libertarian

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND AT LARGE JUDGE (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Anne K. Albright

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND AT LARGE JUDGE (for yes or no for continuance in office)

Kevin F. Arthur

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND AT LARGE JUDGE (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Andrea M. Leahy

QUESTION 1: Amendment to Maryland state constitution

Declaration of Rights - Right to Reproductive Freedom (vote for or against): The proposed amendment confirms an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end the individual's pregnancy, and provides the State may not, directly or indirectly, deny, burden, or abridge, the right unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 1 (Eastern Shore, Harford County, northeastern Baltimore County)

Name Party Blaine H. Miller III Democrat Andy Harris* Republican Joshua W. O’Brien Libertarian

DISTRICT 2 (Central, eastern, western, and northern Baltimore County, Carroll County)

Name Party John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr Democrat Kim Klacik Republican Jasen Joseph Wunder Libertarian

DISTRICT 3 (Howard County, northern Anne Arundel County, southwestern Carroll County)

Name Party Sarah Elfreth Democrat Robert J. Steinberger Republican Miguel Barajas Libertarian

DISTRICT 4 (Northern and western Prince George’s County, eastern Montgomery County)

Name Party Glenn F. Ivey* Democrat George McDermott Republican

DISTRICT 5 (Eastern and southern Prince George’s County, southern Anne Arundel County, Calvert County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County)

Name Party Steny Hoyer* Democrat Michelle Talkington Republican

DISTRICT 6 (Frederick County, Washington County, Allegany County, Garrett County, northwestern Montgomery County)

Name Party April McClain Delaney Democrat Neil C. Parrott Republican

DISTRICT 7 (Baltimore City, southeastern and southern Baltimore County)

Name Party Kweisi Mfume* Democrat Scott M. Collier Republican Ronald M. Owens-Bey Libertarian

DISTRICT 8 (Montgomery County)

Name Party Jamie Raskin* Democrat Cheryl Riley Republican Nancy Wallace Green

BALTIMORE CITY

MAYOR

Name Party Brandon Scott* Democrat Shannon Wright Republican

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Name Party Zeke Cohen Democrat Emmanuel Dingman Republican

COMPTROLLER

Name Party Bill Henry* Democrat

MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL (find your district here )

DISTRICT ONE

Name Party Mark Parker Democrat

DISTRICT TWO

Name Party Danielle McCray* Democrat Andy Zipay Republican

DISTRICT THREE

Name Party Ryan Dorsey* Democrat

DISTRICT FOUR

Name Party Mark Conway* Democrat

DISTRICT FIVE

Name Party Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer* Democrat

DISTRICT SIX

Name Party Sharon Green Middleton* Democrat

DISTRICT SEVEN

Name Party James Torrance* Democrat Christopher Michael Anderson Republican

DISTRICT EIGHT

Name Party Paris Gray Democrat

DISTRICT NINE

Name Party John T. Bullock* Democrat

DISTRICT TEN

Name Party Phylicia Porter* Democrat

DISTRICT ELEVEN

Name Party Zac Blanchard Democrat

DISTRICT TWELVE

Name Party Jermaine Jones Democrat

DISTRICT THIRTEEN

Name Party Antonio “Tony” Glover* Democrat Alexander Artis Republican

DISTRICT FOURTEEN

Name Party Odette Ramos* Democrat Renaud Deaundre Brown Republican

EIGHTH CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE (vote for up to 7 candidates)

Nicole K. Barmore

Yvette Michelle Bryant

Paul J. Cucuzella

Troy K. Hill

Alan Carl Lazerow

La Zette C. Ringgold-Kirksey

Martin H. Schreiber II

MARYLAND SUPREME COURT JUSTICE APPELLATE CIRCUIT SIX (for yes or no for continuance in office)

Shirley M. Watts

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND JUDGE CIRCUIT THREE (vote yes or no for continuance)

Michael W. Reed

QUESTION A - BOND ISSUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING LOAN (vote for or against)

Question A is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $20,000,000 to be used for the planning, developing, executing, and making operative the Affordable Housing Program of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, by purchase, lease, condemnation or any other legal means, of land or property in the City of Baltimore; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred in connection with or incidental to the acquisition and management of the land or property; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred for or in connection with relocating and removing persons or other legal entities displaced by the acquisition of the land or property, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes, such costs to include but not limited to rental payment and home purchase assistance, housing counseling and buyer education, assistance, and activities to support the orderly and sustainable planning, preservation, rehabilitation, and development of economically diverse housing in City neighborhoods; support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; support the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; and for doing all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

QUESTION B - BOND ISSUE SCHOOL LOAN (vote for or against)

Question B is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $55,000,000 to be used for the acquisition of land or property to construct and erect new school buildings, athletic and auxiliary facilities; and for additions and improvements to or modernization, demolition or reconstruction of existing school buildings or facilities; and to equip all buildings to be constructed, erected, improved, modernized, or reconstructed; and for doing any and all things necessary, prop

QUESTION C - BOND ISSUE COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN (vote for or against)

Question C is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $50,000,000 to be used for, or in connection with, planning, developing, executing and making operative the community, commercial, and industrial economic development programs of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore; the development or redevelopment, including, but not limited to, the comprehensive renovation or rehabilitation of any land or property, or any rights or interests therein hereinbefore mentioned, in the City of Baltimore, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes; the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary, or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; the creation of healthy, sanitary, and safe, and green conditions in the City of Baltimore; and authorizing loans and grants therefore; making loans and grants to various projects and programs related to growing businesses in the City; attracting and retaining jobs; providing homeownership incentives and home repair assistance; authorizing loans and grants to various projects and programs related to improving cultural life and promotion of tourism in Baltimore City and the lending or granting of funds to any person or other legal entity to be used for or in connection with the rehabilitation, renovation, redevelopment, improvement or construction of buildings and structures to be used or occupied for residential or commercial purposes; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

QUESTION D - BOND ISSUE PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE (vote for or against)

Question D is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $125,000,000 to be used for the development of public infrastructure owned or controlled by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Free Library and for the construction and development of streets, bridges, courthouses, City buildings and facilities and related land, property, buildings, structures or facilities, for acquisition and development of property buildings owned and controlled by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Library and public park or recreation land, property, buildings, structures or facilities including the acquisition of such by purchase, lease, condemnation or other legal means; for the construction, erection, renovation, alteration, reconstruction, installation, improvement and repair of existing or new buildings, structures, or facilities to be or now being used by or in connection with the operations, function and activities of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, public parks and recreational programs; for the construction and development of streets, bridges, courthouses, city office buildings, police stations, fire stations, solid waste facilities, information technology, and public park and recreational and related land property and buildings; for the acquisition and installation of trees, for tree planting programs and for the equipping of any and all existing and new buildings, structures, and facilities authorized to be constructed, renovated, altered or improved by this Ordinance; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

QUESTION E - CHARTER AMENDMENT BALTIMORE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT (vote for or against)

Question E is for the purpose of establishing the Baltimore City Police Department as an agency of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore. The Police Commissioner is established as the head of the Department and is appointed by the Mayor subject to confirmation under Art. IV, Sec. 6 (a) of the Charter. The Commissioner's powers are enumerated and include determining and establishing the form and organization of the Department; assigning staff and resources, instituting systems for evaluations of members and setting policy with respect to the general operations of the Department. The purpose and powers of the Department are also determined. The Department shall have the duty to preserve the peace, detect and prevent crime, enforce the laws of the State and the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore as well as apprehend and arrest individuals who violate or are lawfully accused of violating the law. The Department will preserve the order at public places but must discharge its duties and responsibilities with dignity and in a manner that will inspire public confidence and respect. The duties of police officers are also established and the procedure for the creation of police districts is established.

QUESTION F - CHARTER AMENDMENT INNER HARBOR PARK (vote for or against)

Question F is for the purpose of amending the provision dedicating for public park uses the portion of the city that lies along the Northwest and South Shores of the Inner Harbor, south of Pratt Street to the water's edge, east of Light Street to the water's edge, and north of the Key Highway to the water's edge, from the World Trade Center around the shoreline of the Inner Harbor including Rash Field with a maximum of 4.5 acres north of an easterly extension of the south side of Conway Street plus access thereto to be used for eating places, commercial uses, multifamily residential development and off-street parking with the areas used for multifamily dwellings and off-street parking as excluded from the area dedicated as a public park or for public benefit.

QUESTION G - CHARTER AMENDMENT COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AND REPARATIONS FUND (vote for or against)

Question G is for the purpose establishing a continuing, non-lapsing Community Reinvestment and Reparations Fund, to be used exclusively to support the work of the Community Reinvestment and Reparations Commission to the extent that the work of the commission is within the scope of the use limitations in § 1-322 {"Community Reinvestment and Repair"} of the State Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Article. The Mayor and City Council are authorized, by ordinance, to provide for the oversight, governance, and administration of the Fund.

QUESTION H - CHARTER AMENDMENT VIA LOCAL PETITION REDUCING THE SIZE OF THE CITY COUNCIL (vote for or against)

Question H is for the purpose of amending Art. III, Sections 2 and 7 of the Charter to reduce the number of Baltimore City Council districts from 14 to 8. If the number of City Council districts is modified by an approved Charter amendment, the Mayor shall prepare a plan for Council redistricting based on the most recent census. The Mayor shall present the plan to the City Council not later than the first day of February of the first municipal election year following the approval of the Charter amendment.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

THIRD CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE (vote for up to four)

Michael S. Barranco

Patricia DeMaio

Marc A. DeSimone

James Rhodes

SUPREME COURT OF MARYLAND JUSTICE CIRCUIT TWO (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Angela M. Eaves

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND JUDGE CIRCUIT TWO (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Douglas R. M. Nazarian

QUESTION A - Charter Amendment Increase County Council to 9 Members (vote for or against)

Sections 201, 204, 206, 207, 522, 601, and 1201 of the Baltimore County Charter are amended to: increase from 7 to 9 the number of Councilmembers and Council Districts; make membership on the County Council a full-time position for purposes of determining compensation; provide for an equal number of Board of Appeals members as the number of Councilmembers, and that no more than two-thirds of the Board of Appeals members may belong to the same political party; increase from 7 to 9 the number of Council appointments to the Planning Board; provide for an equal number of members of a councilmanic redistricting commission as the number of Councilmembers, with each Councilmember nominating one member and subject to Council confirmation; provide that redistricting of Council Districts may only occur: before October 1, 2025, after each decennial U.S. Census, or during the year after ratification of a Charter amendment changing the number of Council Districts; and increase from 6 to 8 the number of affirmative votes required for the Council to approve a legislative act that proposes a ballot question to terminate the Charter and return the County to a county commissioner form of government.

QUESTION B - Charter Amendment Office of the Inspector General (vote for or against)

Sections 801, 1008, and 1014 of the Baltimore County Charter are amended to: establish the Office of the Inspector General, the purpose of which is to provide increased accountability and oversight in the operations of county government; provide the Inspector General with subpoena power; set qualifications for the Inspector General; and provide for the Office of the Inspector General to be funded as a separate budget entity.

QUESTION C - Charter Amendment Planning Board Term Limits (vote for or against)

Section 522 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to create a term limit for Planning Board members of three consecutive terms and to make all appointments to the Planning Board subject to confirmation by the County Council.

QUESTION D - County Ordinance Refuse Disposal Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $5,000,000 for refuse disposal projects, including but not limited to: construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, closing and capping, repair, and modernization of county refuse disposal facilities, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION E - County Ordinance Community College Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $18,500,000 for community college projects, including but not limited to: acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extension, improvement, enlargement, alteration, maintenance, repair, modernization, and development of buildings and other improvements for community colleges; the architectural, engineering, and other services incident thereto; and the acquisition of land, furnishings, and equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION F - County Ordinance Public Works Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $55,440,000 for public works projects, including but not limited to: streets and highways, bridges, and storm drainage systems, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION G - County Ordinance Parks, Preservation and Greenways Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $8,000,000 for the purpose of parks, preservation and greenways projects, including but not limited to: acquisition, construction, maintenance, and equipping of playgrounds, parks, community centers, and recreational facilities; related engineering, architectural, and other services; and the acquisition and maintenance of equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION H - County Ordinance School Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $331,140,000 for school buildings and site projects, including but not limited to: the acquisition, construction, maintenance, and modernization of buildings and sites for school purposes; architectural and engineering services; and recreation and pedagogical equipment for such buildings and sites, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION I - County Ordinance Agricultural and Rural Land Preservation Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $6,000,000 for agricultural and rural land preservation projects, including but not limited to the purchase of land, development rights, conservation easements and other real property approved by the County Council pursuant to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program and the Rural Legacy Program or other similar federal or state programs, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION J - County Ordinance Community Improvement Project Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $4,000,000 for community improvement projects, including but not limited to construction, renovation, extension, alteration, repair or modernization of: street curbs; gutters; water; sewer and other utilities; sidewalk improvements; interior and rear access improvements; landscaping and lighting improvements; building and other structural improvements; and sidewalk and pedestrian system improvements, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION K - County Ordinance Waterway Improvement Program Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $20,000,000 for the acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extension, alteration, repair and modernization of waterway improvement and stormwater-related projects, including but not limited to: shoreline stabilization; shore erosion control; wetland restoration; streambank and riverbank restoration; stabilization and reconstruction; control and monitoring of nonpoint pollutants; landscaping; dredging; planting of trees and similar waterway improvement projects in residential, rural and commercial areas; and engineering and other services incident thereto, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

QUESTION L - County Ordinance Operational Buildings Borrowing (vote for or against)

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $130,500,000 for public operational buildings, including but not limited to: general, health, police, fire, recreation, library, senior center, and jail buildings or facilities, and necessary or desirable equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

FIFTH CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE (vote for up to two)

Claudia Barber

Thomas F. Casey

Christine Marie Celeste

Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson

QUESTION A - Charter Amendment Executive Branch – Small Procurements (vote for or against)

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to permit the County Council to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts subject to a simplified competitive procurement process from greater than $5,000 to greater than $10,000; and increase the minimum value of purchases that are required to be published on the County website from $5,000 or greater to greater than $10,000.

QUESTION B - Charter Amendment Legislative Branch – Maryland Open Meetings Act (vote for or against)

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require that all meetings and legislative sessions of the County Council comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.

QUESTION C - Charter Amendment Executive Branch – Board of Appeals - Term of Office (vote for or against)

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to provide that a member of the County Board of Appeals may serve up to three full consecutive four-year terms.

QUESTION D - Charter Amendment Legislative Branch – Auditor (vote for or against)

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to clarify the duties of the County Auditor.

CARROLL COUNTY

SUPREME COURT OF MARYLAND JUSTICE CIRCUIT THREE (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Matthew J. Fader

BOARD OF EDUCATION (non-partisan contest vote for up to two)

Muri Lynn Dueppen

Amanda Jozkowski

Greg Malveaux

Kristen E. Zihmer

FREDERICK COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE CIRCUIT SIX

Joanmarie Raymond Brubaker

SUPREME COURT OF MARYLAND JUSTICE CIRCUIT THREE (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Matthew J. Fader

BOARD OF EDUCATION (non-partisan contest vote for up to three)

Colt Morningstar Black

Josh Bokee

Jaime Kiersten Brennan

Veronica D. Lowe

Janie Monier

Chad King Wilson Sr.

QUESTION A - Charter Amendment Change in Budget and Finance, Supplemental Appropriation procedure (vote for or against)

This Charter Amendment would require the County Council to hold a public hearing for any supplemental budget appropriation to the General Fund, recommended by the County Executive, that is in excess of $1,000,000.

QUESTION B - Charter Amendment Change in Appointment and Removal of Department Heads and Others (vote for or against)

This Charter Amendment would grant the County Council authority to remove the head of a Department, Agency, or Office appointed by the County Executive, after a public hearing and upon the affirmative vote of at least 5 Council Members.

HARFORD COUNTY

THIRD CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

Alex M. Allman

MARYLAND SUPREME COURT JUSTICE APPELLATE CIRCUIT TWO (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Angela M. Eaves

APPELLATE COURT OF MARYLAND JUDGE CIRCUIT TWO (for yes or no for continuance in office)

Douglas R. M. Nazarian

QUESTION A - Charter Amendment To Establish County Councilmember Consecutive Term Limits (vote for or against)

The Charter Amendment prohibits a Councilmember from consecutively serving more than three four-year terms as the representative of a Council District and prohibits a Council President from consecutively serving more than three four-year terms as the Council President. (Section 206 of the Charter currently provides no term limits.)

HOWARD COUNTY

FIFTH CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

Lara Weathersbee

MARYLAND SUPREME COURT JUSTICE APPELLATE CIRCUIT THREE (vote yes or no for continuance in office)

Matthew J. Fader

QUESTION A - Charter Amendment Office of Inspector General (vote for or against)

Amending the County Charter to create an independent Office of Inspector General to provide increased accountability and oversight of county government and county funded organizations. The Inspector General would investigate fraud, waste and abuse, and identify ways to promote efficiency, accountability, compliance and integrity. The office would do its work without interference from the County Executive and County Council. The office could hire legal, financial and technical advisors as needed. The Executive's proposed budget would have to include the funding requested by the Inspector General, and the Executive could not reorganize the office. The County Council would pass a law to specify the details of the office, including the appointment, removal and oversight of the Inspector General. The law may also provide for the use of a Council appointed board.

