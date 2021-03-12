-
Governor Hogan announces plans to speed up the state's COVID-19 vaccine process. Comptroller Peter Franchot extends deadlines for certain business taxes.…
State legislators are trying to make it easier for students at Maryland colleges and universities and members of the military to vote via a bill…
We spent Election Day morning at the voting center based at the Carver Vocational-Technical High School in West Baltimore. Here is what some people…
We’re seeing monumental efforts to get out the vote--from letter-writing campaigns and big-name music concerts, to viral social media campaigns and more.…
With COVID-19 cases rising, the Maryland State Board of Elections has released instructions on how to vote if you are in the hospital or under quarantine.…
More than 100 people marched from Baltimore’s federal courthouse to City Hall Saturday chanting “No inauguration until confirmation” and “Vote him out” as…
Maryland doctors speak out against crowded immigration detention centers. City voters have to wait a bit longer to get their ballots. A new study…
Despite their growing numbers in the U.S. population, Latino voters turn out in notoriously low numbers on Election Day. WYPR went looking for Latino…