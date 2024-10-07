© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore City ballot questions: A breakdown

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa GerrMaureen HarvieEmily Hofstaedter
Published October 7, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Maryland early voting begins Oct. 24, Election Day is Nov. 5. Bilingual sticker design by elementary school student Catherine Ruhlen. Credit: Maryland Board of Elections
Maryland early voting begins Oct. 24, Election Day is Nov. 5. Bilingual sticker design by elementary school student Catherine Ruhlen. Credit: Maryland Board of Elections

Maryland voters will weigh in on a handful of ballot questions next month, some carrying major implications for the Free State’s future. WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter gives an overview on several that will be of concern especially for Baltimore City residents.

Links: Baltimore City, County and State Ballot Questions.
Editor's note: The original airing of this episode had an incorrect reference to a Baltimore City ballot question. The audio has been corrected for accuracy.

Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Maureen Harvie
Emily Hofstaedter
