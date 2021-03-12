-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that all of Maryland’s public schools should plan for in-person learning this fall. The announcement comes just days…
-
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which oversees state prisons and jails and parole and probation services, has…
-
The Mountain Christian Church controversy, which caused a rare public disagreement between Baltimore and Harford Counties, is leading to legislation in…
-
Counties usually stay out of each other’s business, but the Baltimore County Council voted unanimously on Monday night to oppose a Harford County…
-
Mountain Christian Church has four locations in Harford County. Church leaders estimate that on any given Sunday, about 6,000 people attend services, half…
-
Mountain Christian Church is in Harford County. But it is just over the line from Baltimore County, where officials say they were not properly notified…
-
Snochia Moseley, the woman who shot six people at a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County Thursday, had been diagnosed with a mental disorder two…