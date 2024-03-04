2024 Legislative tracker

Crossover Day in the Maryland General Assembly is March 18th. Bills must pass at least one chamber (House or Senate) by that date to have the best chance to be approved by both chambers and sent to Governor Wes Moore for his signature to become a law. A bill can still be approved after Crossover Day and be passed by both chambers, though extra legislative maneuvers are needed for that to occur. Lawmakers adjourn for the year on April 8th.

For a bill to become law, it must first be introduced in one chamber. Oftentimes, a bill is introduced in both chambers to give it a better chance of passage. Once the bill is introduced, it is assigned to the appropriate committee for that chamber. That committee will hold a hearing on the bill. For it to advance, it must be approved by the committee, which can either vote for it, against it, or not vote on it at all. If it is approved, it then heads to the floor of that respective chamber for a full vote.

The bill is then voted on twice. The first vote, known as second reader, is where lawmakers can introduce amendments to what has been approved by the committee. Once those amendments are approved or rejected, the full chamber votes on the bill. If it is approved, it is then voted on again during a different day (in most circumstances). That is known as the third reader, where the full chamber votes on the bill and cannot offer amendments. If the bill is approved, it then heads to the other chamber and goes through the exact same process.

The opposite chamber can approve the bill without changes, or it can approve an amended bill. If that occurs, the bill is sent back to the other chamber again for approval. That chamber can approve the changes, or call for a conference committee to work out the differences between what it approved and what the other chamber approved. Conference committees are made up of select members of each chamber. Conference committees will then produce a bill that each chamber can approve.

If a bill gets approved by both chambers, it is sent to Governor Wes Moore for his approval. He can either sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature. Governor Moore must make his decisions on bills by May 28th.

Below is a partial list of bills sorted by topic that have passed at least one chamber by Crossover Day. This list will be updated after every daily floor session until lawmakers adjourn for the year April 8th.

BUDGET CONSUMER PROTECTION EDUCATION ELECTIONS EMPLOYMENT ENVIRONMENT ESTATES/TRUSTS GUNS HEALTH HISTORY HOUSING IMMIGRATION STATUS INSURANCE LGBTQ+ MENTAL HEALTH MILITARY OUTDOORS PUBLIC SAFETY TRANSPORTATION VEHICLE OPERATION OTHER

BUDGET

CONSUMER PROTECTION

HB147/SB72 - Allows taxpayers to receive refunds for theft of tobacco stamps with appropriate documentation (SB72 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB262/SB41 - Increases threshold for certain information that a consumer reporting agency is prohibited from including in a consumer credit report to $150-thousand for credit transactions and life insurance underwriting and $75-thousand for employment determinations (HB262 passed House 2/15 on 100-37 vote, SB41 passed Senate 2/8 on 43-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB520/SB461 - Allows complaints filed with the State Real Estate Commission alleging advertising violations to be made anonymously accompanied by documentary or other evidence and not under oath (SB461 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB561/SB683 - Requires licensed tree experts or businesses that employ to show and carry proof of workers compensation insurance (HB561 passed House 2/29 on 114-25 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB622 - Prohibits a consumer reporting agency from including in a consumer report any record of a criminal proceeding in which the consumer was falsely accused, acquitted, or exonerated; in which a nolle prosequi was entered as to a charge concerning the consumer; or that did not result in a guilty verdict for the consumer (HB622 passed House 2/22 on 115-23 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB542 - Requires to be listed in a brokerage agreement between real estate broker and client a definite termination date that is effective automatically without notice from the client; the amount of compensation to be paid to the broker described as a percentage of the purchase price, a specific dollar amount, or a combination of both; state whether the broker is authorized to receive some or all of the compensation to be paid to the broker from a person other than the client (SB542 passed Senate 2/27 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

EDUCATION

HB4/SB543 - Prohibits institutions of higher learning that receive state funds from using legacy preference in admissions (HB4 passed House 2/15 on 133-4 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB86/SB180 - Requires boards of education and nonpublic schools establish policies for school nurse or other personnel to administer epinephrine injections and bronchodilators (SB180 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB92/SB620 - Requires Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to aid incarcerated individuals in accessing federal Pell Grants; requires Department of Labor to set goals and tracking system for the number of incarcerated individuals in education programs (HB92 passed House 2/22 on 107-31 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB291/SB170 - Authorizes local boards of education to post on their website hearing information for the selection of a school site; repeals requirements that information for those hearings be posted physically (HB291 passed House 2/15 on 134-4 vote, passed Senate 2/1 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB327/SB69 - Increases size of the Board of Community College Trustees for Anne Arundel County by two members, requires Governor ‘to the extent practicable’ take into effect geographic and ethnic representation when appointing members to the board (passed Senate 2/1 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB386/SB425 - Allows elementary schools participating in the Maryland Meals for Achievement program to serve breakfast in any broadly accessible part of the school, including from “Grab and Go” carts after the arrival of students to school (HB386 passed House 2/15 on 137-0 vote, SB425 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB416/SB432 - Prohibits active shooter drills or trainings in schools from including specified activities that may be traumatic for students or school personnel, including loud sounds imitating gun fire or explosions and individuals role-playing as victim or shooter (HB416 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB506 - Authorizes Morgan State University to provide sexual harassment training that consists of webinar, computer-based, or online training that contains an evaluation of what is learned (HB506 passed House 2/29 on 137-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB515/SB114 - Establishes the Workgroup to Study the Fiscal and Operational Viability of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) for Calvert County Public Schools (SB114 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB522/SB492 - Requires each local board of education to establish policies to accommodate students who need to participate in telehealth appointments scheduled during the school day (HB522 passed House 2/22 on 100-38 vote,takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB539/SB567 - Cameron Carden Act of 2024; requires public institutions to authorize a student to withdraw and reimburse the student for tuition and fees paid for a certain semester under certain circumstances including mental health reasons (HB539 passed House 2/22 on 130-7 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: Maryland lawmakers consider bill to reimburse college students on mental health leave

HB558 - Establishes comprehensive health education framework for public school systems; allows parents to opt their children out of family life and human sexuality; does not allow parents to opt their children out of gender identity, sexual orientation, HIV and AIDS prevention (HB558 passed House 2/23 on 97-36 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB569/SB395 - Public community colleges must consider English as Second Language or English language learner courses as eligible for either world language or humanities electives credit toward a student’s associate degree; requires such courses taken at a public community college to transfer to any institution of higher education in Maryland (HB569 passed House 2/29 on 137-1 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: New Maryland bill gives credit to multilingual students for English-learning courses

HB607/SB1151 - Allows residents who can’t fill out a FAFSA to be eligible for the Maryland Community Promise Scholarship Program (HB607 passed House 2/29 on 138-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB615/SB512 - Establishes certain prohibitions against disruptive, violent, or threatening behavior on the grounds of schools or higher education institutions at school-sponsored events do not apply to a student attending a school where the offense occurs or a student attending another institution who is participating in or attending a sporting event or other extracurricular event sponsored by the school where the offense occurs (takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB620 - Requires age-appropriate education program on the awareness and prevention of sexual abuse and assault including material promoting the awareness and prevention of human and sex trafficking be developed and implemented for students in grades 6 through 8 (HB620 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB678 - Requires four-year public institutions of higher education to conduct targeted recruitment and outreach efforts each year (HB678 passed House 2/29 on 114-24 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB837/SB33 - Generally requires local school systems to assist high school students in preparing for admission to registered apprenticeship programs in a manner similar to how they assist students in preparing for admission to postsecondary institutions (SB33 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB1375/SB737 - Requires members of the Harford Community College Board live in Harford County for the duration of their term on the board (SB737 passed Senate 2/27 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

SB191 - Allows property tax credits to eligible employees of the Prince George’s County Public School System who purchase a home after relocating to the county (SB191 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

SB205 - Requires the Governor, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House to ensure that one member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Maryland is a graduate of a historically Black college or university in the state (SB205 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

ELECTIONS

HB14/SB271 - Requires each county clerk of the circuit court and each district court administrative clerk report the names and addresses of all individuals convicted of a felony and currently serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment for the conviction, to the state administrator of elections, instead of reporting all individuals convicted of a felony; clarifies incumbent member of a political party central committee who is a candidate for party office can act as a responsible officer of the central committee (SB271 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect January 1, 2025)

HB40/SB523 - Requires the State Board of Elections, in collaboration with local boards of elections, conduct a specified risk-limiting audit following each statewide election (HB40 passed House 2/22 on 129-9 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB80/SB812 - Establishes that an individual may simultaneously be a candidate for a political party office and an elected public office and be on the ballot for the national presidential nominating convention or hold the office of delegate to the national presidential nominating convention (HB80 passed House 2/15 on 102-35 vote, takes effect January 1, 2025)

HB331 - Includes ‘reasonable expenses’ for child care services that a candidate incurs as a direct result of campaign activity be included in Maryland campaign finance expenditure laws (HB331 passed House 2/22 on 109-29 vote, takes effect January 1, 2025)

HB371/SB115 - Requires a petitioner for a recount to select the method for conducting the recount from among specified methods; requires a local board of elections to preserve and store certain voter-verifiable paper records together with their corresponding duplicate ballots and in a manual recount count the duplicate ballot after review of the voter-verifiable paper record (SB115 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect upon Governor’s signature)

HB436 - Lowers age from 16 years to 15 years 9 months that an individual may register to vote (HB436 passed House 2/22 on 106-32 vote, takes effect January 1, 2025)

HB479/SB372 - Creates amendment to the Maryland constitution allowing candidates for Governor to select their Lieutenant Governor running mate after the primary election; voters would decide amendment via referendum on November 5, 2024 election (SB372 passed Senate 2/15 on 40-6 vote, takes effect upon voter approval of constitutional amendment)

HB677/SB23 - Requires candidates for orphan court judges appear on ballot without party designation (SB23 passed Senate 2/9 on 43-3 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB29 - Creates amendment to the Maryland constitution requiring special primary and general elections for vacated General Assembly seats except in years of regular General Assembly elections; voters would decide amendment via referendum on November 5, 2024 election (SB29 passed Senate 2/27 on 43-2 vote, takes effect upon voter approval of constitutional amendment)

EMPLOYMENT

HB52/SB109 - Allows all state employees to take up to 10 days of paid parental bereavement for death of child or for a stillbirth (HB52 passed House 2/15 on 137-0 vote, SB109 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB62/SB133 - Extends the timeframe for an investigation to be conducted and a written decision issued to within 60 days after a complaint alleging harassment or discrimination is received from an Executive Branch employee or an applicant for employment (SB133 passed Senate 2/15 on 36-10 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB189 - Homecare Workers Employment Act of 2024: requires each provider agency by September 1, 2025 and annually thereafter to submit a report to the Maryland Department of Labor documenting its average wage rate and highest and lowest wage rates for personal care aides (HB189 passed House 2/22 on 106-30 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB244 - Increases penalties for violations of the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health program to $15,625; a penalty of up to $156,259 can be assessed for willful or repeated violations (HB244 passed House 2/20 on 102-36 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB260/SB192 - Gives collective bargaining rights to state supervisory employees (takes effect (HB260 passed House 2/22 on 109-29 vote, SB192 passed Senate 2/27 on 35-10 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB385/SB38 - Expands information employers must include on pay stubs to include the amount and purpose of all deductions (SB38 passed Senate 2/22 on 34-12 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB488/SB181 - Requires the Governor for fiscal years 2026 through 2028 to include each year in annual budget $1.0 million to be used solely as an operating grant to qualifying nonprofits for the purpose of providing training to formerly incarcerated individuals in automotive repair (SB181 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB702/SB466 - Exempts Minor League baseball players covered by a collective bargaining agreement from Maryland wage and hour laws (SB466 passed Senate 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

ENVIRONMENT

HB1/SB325 - Creates Maryland Paint Stewardship Program to collect, reuse or recycle paint from retailers (HB1 passed House 2/23 on 99-37 vote, SB325 passed Senate 2/20 on 33-12 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB19/SB207 - Changes name in official documents of northern snakehead to Chesapeake Channa (HB19 passed House 2/15 on 136-1 vote, SB207 passed Senate 2/15 on 44-2 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024) Read more: Appetizing new name is latest attempt to slow invasive fish in Maryland

HB152 - Requires Maryland Department of the Environment to conduct study on environmental and public health impacts of funeral and deathcare practices in state; report must be sent to Governor and General Assembly by October 1, 2025 (HB152 passed House 2/29 on 135-3 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB159/SB465 - Establishes standards relating to the installation and use of electric vehicle recharging equipment in cooperative housing corporations (HB159 passed House 2/15 on 114-23 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB173 - Prohibits State employees or contractors from disposing of yard waste collected on the grounds of a State building or a State highway in a single-use plastic container; requires that such yard waste be collected in a container that will not be discarded with the yard waste or that is compostable (HB173 passed House 2/22 on 100-38 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB216/SB206 - Creates specific procedure for governing body of a condominium to grant a lease in excess of one year for the installation and use of leased “clean energy equipment” including that for vehicle recharging, solar energy, and energy storage (HB216 passed House 2/13 on 100-36 vote, SB206 passed Senate 2/27 on 38-7 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB366/SB49 - Eases restrictions on where solar energy collection systems can be placed (HB366 passed House 2/29 on 100-38 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB449/SB148 - Requiring at least 40% of funding provided under the comprehensive flood management grant program be used for projects located in or directly benefiting underserved or overburdened communities and areas in which over 90% of households are at extreme risk of flooding in the next 30 years (SB148 passed Senate 2/29 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB660/SB169 - Establishes Green and Renewable Energy for Nonprofit Organizations Loan Program; authorizes the Governor to include $5-million for the program in budget for fiscal 2026 and 2027 (SB169 passed Senate 2/13 on 44-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB135 - Creates Workgroup to Study Funding for the Westernport Wastewater Treatment Facility; must produce report with recommendations for Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (SB135 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB268 - Eliminates 30 day waiting period the chair of the Chesapeake & Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Area Program must follow before referring enforcement actions to the Maryland Attorney General’s office; expands power of Maryland Attorney General to take actions regarding violations (SB268 passed Senate 2/27 on 35-10 vote, takes October 1, 2024)

SB303 - Alters definition of shellfish according to Department of Natural Resources to ‘live bivalves and bivalve shells’ from ‘live oysters, seed oysters, oyster shells, live hard-shell clams, live soft-shell clams, and clam shells’ (SB303 passed Senate 2/9 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

ESTATES/TRUSTS

HB324/SB75 - Increases the threshold monetary amount from $10,000 to $50,000 above which specified transfers by a personal representative, trustee, or conservator to a custodian under the Maryland Uniform Transfers to Minors Act require court authorization (SB75 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB325/SB164 - Alters definition of ‘interested person’ in estates and trusts by adding surviving spouse who elects to take elective share; excludes assignees of legatees or heirs or legatees whose interest has been fully adeemed (SB164 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB326/SB80 - Limits those who can file an objection to the appointment of a personal representative of an estate of a decedent to interested persons or unpaid claimants (SB80 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

GUNS

HB296/SB348 - Specifies a person may not be denied the right to purchase, own, possess, or carry a firearm solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis (SB348 passed Senate 2/20 on 43-2 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB1166/SB501 - Requires Secretary of State Police produce a handbook for the public summarizing Maryland laws relating to wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun in public by October 1, 2024 and every year thereafter (SB501 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HEALTH

HB23/SB228 - Requires health plans sold through Maryland Health Benefit Exchange include pediatric dental benefits (HB23 passed House 2/8 on 135-1 vote, SB228 passed Senate 2/1 on 36-10 vote, takes effect January 1, 2025)

HB30/SB217 - Aligns all Maryland health & insurance laws with the federal No Surprises Act (HB30 passed House 2/8 on 135-1 vote, SB217 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB39/SB197 - Homecare Worker Rights Act of 2024; allows Maryland Department of Health to reimburse a residential service agency for personal assistance services only if the services are provided by an individual classified as an employee (HB39 passed House 2/20 on 101-37 vote, SB197 passed Senate 2/22 on 33-13 vote, takes effect October 1, 2025)

HB42/SB220 - Aligns all state law with federal law banning sale of tobacco to those under 21; allows Maryland Department of Health to reallocate unspent cancer prevention, education, screening, and treatments funds to other counties based on need (HB42 passed House 2/15 on 134-3 vote, SB220 passed Senate 2/22 on 32-13 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB127/SB246 - Establishes a Nonoccupational Postexposure Prophylaxis (nPEP) Standing Order Program in the Maryland Department of Health (HB127 passed House 2/29 on 139-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB153/SB144 - Prohibits health care providers or its representatives from charging a fee for copies of a medical record requested by an attorney representing the patient (HB153 passed House 2/22 on 1380-vote, SB144 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB177 - Requires a hospital, prior to discharge, to provide oral and written instructions to an infant’s parent or legal guardian on how to provide a “safe sleep environment” and avoid shaken baby syndrome including inquiring as to whether the parent or legal guardian is able to provide the infant with a bassinet, crib, or portable crib (takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB358/SB151 - Creates Workgroup on Health And Wellness in Prince George’s County; group must issue report to Governor, General Assembly, Prince George’s County Executive, and Chair of Prince George’s County Council by December 1, 2025 (HB358 passed House 2/15 on 137-0 vote, SB151 passed Senate 2/22 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB378/SB330 - Requires individual must have a masters degree to be licensed as a dietician/nutritionist from the State Board of Dietetic Practice (HB378 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB381/SB175 - Requires those applying for an initial or renewal license to practice optometry in Maryland submit to a criminal history check (HB381 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, SB175 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB425/SB359 - Enters Maryland into the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Compact contingent on six other states passing similar legislation (HB425 passed 2/22 on 116-21 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB759/SB996 - Requires advanced practice registered nurses practicing in Maryland to notify patients in writing if the nurse does not maintain professional liability insurance coverage or has let it lapse (SB996 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB98 - Requires Department of Housing and Community Development to study “food deserts” and make recommendations to reduce the number of them in Maryland; report due to specified legislative committees on November 30, 2024 (SB98 passed Senate 2/29 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

SB210 - Extends authority of paramedics to administer flu and COVID-19 immunizations until January 1, 2030 (passed Senate 2/1 on 37-9 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HISTORY

HB133/SB448 - Creates the Commission to Study African American Civil War Soldiers in Maryland with the goal of creating recommendations to fund, design, build, and locate a memorial dedicated to African American Civil War Soldiers in Maryland to be submitted to Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (HB133 passed House 2/8 on 135-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB390/SB341 - Changes name of Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis to the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum (HB390 passed House 2/15 on 137-0 vote, SB341 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB688/SB616 - Requires Governor beginning in fiscal year 2025 and fiscal years thereafter to include $5-million in budget for the Maryland Historical Trust to provide grants to museums (SB616 passed Senate 2/20 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HOUSING

HB13/SB199 - Allows a condominium regime to be established on land owned by an affordable housing land trust (SB199 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB16 - Requires the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to maintain a website that any person may use to donate to the Homeowner Protection Program; requires local tax collectors to include a separate insert with property tax bills that encourages taxpayers to donate to HPP through the website (HB16 passed House 2/22 on 104-34 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB17/SB274 - Establishes that counties and Baltimore City have a duty to ‘affirmatively further fair housing’ through housing and urban development programs; requires counties and Baltimore City to include assessment of fair housing in comprehensive plans enacted or amended on or after January 1, 2025 (HB17 passed House 2/22 on 132-6 vote, SB274 passed Senate 2/9 on 38-8 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB93/SB162 - Limits a tenant's liability for rent to no more than 2 months after the date on which the tenant vacates a leased premises if a physician, counselor, therapist, or psychologist completes a form specifying the tenant has an intellectual or developmental disability or mental disorder (HB93 passed House 2/23 on 121-14 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB139/SB171 - Requires landlords to accept financial assistance from federal Office of Home Energy Programs for utility costs a tenant is required to pay (HB139 passed House 2/22 on 101-37 vote, SB171 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB143/SB46 - Establishes that a contract for the sale of a condominium unit is unenforceable if the contract does not contain specified notices related to the presence of asbestos (HB143 passed House 2/13 on 136-0 vote, takes effect on October 1, 2024)

HB154/SB286 - Authorizes the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to accept applications for the homeowners’ property tax credit submitted by a homeowner within three years after April 15 of the taxable year for which the credit is sought if the homeowner is enrolled in the Homeowner Protection Program (takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB174/SB279 - Requiring a taxpayer when filing an appeal to the Maryland Tax Court of a property tax assessment for income-producing property valued greater than $5,000,000, to pay a $100 nonrefundable fee to the Maryland Tax Court (HB174 passed House 2/22 on 119-19 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB191/SB19 - Requires the District Court, within 60 days after the final resolution of a failure to pay rent proceeding that did not result in a judgment of possession, to shield all related court records; prohibits with limited exceptions, a landlord from increasing rent solely because a judgment was entered against a tenant in a failure to pay rent action (SB19 passed Senate 2/20 on 36-10 vote, takes effect August 1, 2024)

HB287/SB342 - Excludes the cash value of any qualified retirement savings plan or individual retirement accounts in the definition of assets for purposes of the Renters’ Property Tax Relief Program (HB287 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, SB342 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB309/SB15 - Alters procedures for dispute settlements under the Maryland Cooperative Housing Corporation Act; cease and desist demands for alleged violations must specify a time period of at least 15 days to abate the alleged violation without further sanction; governing body of a cooperative housing corporation must send specified notices to a member at the address of record rather than serve the member; a member of a cooperative housing corporation has a right to request a hearing to be held by the governing body; governing body must give a member at least 10 days’ written notice of the time and place of any hearing (HB309 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB486/SB125 - Requires the seller of any residential property located within 0.5 miles of a Superfund site to provide a specified addendum to the contract of sale including the identification of the Superfund site that is within 0.5 miles of the property; the definition of a Superfund site under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines; and a notice that within five days after signing and dating the contract the buyer may void the contract and, on recession, receive a full refund of any money paid to the seller (takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB709/SB462 - Authorizes a licensed real estate broker to designate themself as the manager of a branch office maintained by the licensed real estate broker (SB462 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB783/SB773 - Prohibits a homeowners association (HOA) from restricting or prohibiting long-term rentals - leasing by a lot owner of the lot owner’s property for a period of six months or more (takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB283 - Authorizes applicants for the homeowner property tax credits to attest to gross income on an application in lieu of providing an income tax return to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation under certain circumstances (SB283 passed Senate 2/20 on 33-13 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

IMMIGRATION STATUS

HB380/SB374 - Prohibits the State Emergency Medical Services Board from requiring an applicant to provide proof they’re awfully present in the United States or have a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number as a condition for licensure or certification (HB308 passed House 2/29 on 101-38 vote, SB374 passed Senate 2/29 on 34-12 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB728/SB705 - Allows undocumented residents to be eligible for coverage through the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange under certain criteria (HB728 passed House 2/23 on 101-34 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

INSURANCE

HB36/SB231 - Prohibits public adjusters or those working on their behalf from attempting to solicit a client within 24 hours of a loss or damage covered by an insurance claim; prohibits public adjusters from soliciting business between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. (SB231 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB67/SB229 - Increases maximum civil penalty the Maryland Insurance Commissioner can impose on unauthorized insurer or person doing business in the state to $125-thousand per violation; increases maximum civil penalty for insurance producer or public adjuster who violates the Insurance Article to $5-thousand per violation (HB67 passed House 2/15 on 100-36 vote, SB229 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB90/SB230 - Allows employers with 50 or less workers to be represented by specified individuals instead of an attorney at Maryland Insurance Commissioner hearings (HB90 passed House 2/15 on 137-1 vote, SB230 passed Senate 2/1 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB176/SB149 - Requires towers to notify insurers electronically when a vehicle is towed from a parking lot (HB176 passed House 2/22 on 137-0 vote, SB149 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB265/SB336 - Repeals requirement that an individual to take a pre-licensing course and work for at least one year prior to applying for an insurance producer license from the Maryland Insurance Administration (SB336 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

LGBTQ+

HB691/SB119 - Expands definition of legally protected health care to include all gender-affirming care that is legal in Maryland (takes effect October 1, 2024) Read more: Maryland lawmakers push to protect healthcare workers providing gender-affirming care

MENTAL HEALTH

HB204/SB165 - Requires public schools and institutions of higher learning that offer athletic programs to provide specified mental health training to coaches (SB165 passed Senate 2/27 on 45-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB284/SB122 - Requires local boards of education to direct students to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline instead of the Maryland Youth Crisis Hotline (HB284 passed House 2/15 on 138-0 vote, SB122 passed Senate 1/25 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB408/SB412 - Allows an individual with experience with mental care for veterans or active duty military service members to serve on county mental health advisory committees (HB408 passed House 2/29 on 139-0 vote, SB412 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB576/SB453 - Requires counties establish an Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program; allows courts to order individuals to go into program for at least one year following specified court proceedings (HB576 passed House 2/29 on 138-1 vote, takes effect July 1, 2025)

MILITARY

HB125/SB159 - Authorizes each county’s clerk of the circuit court to keep an electronic record instead of a physical book containing discharge papers for persons who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (SB159 passed Senate 2/13 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB178/SB55 - Allows the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to issue a special disabled veteran registration plate to an individual who is between 50% and 99%, inclusive, service-connected disabled (passed House 2/15 on 138-0 vote, SB55 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB231/SB275 - Authorizes recipients of a U.S. Department of Defense Next of Kin lapel button to apply for special registration plates, similar to Gold Star recipients (HB231 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, SB275 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB431/SB411 - Renames the state Department of Veterans Affairs the Department of Veterans and Military Families (SB411 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB580/SB477 - Increases the amount of paid leave for uniformed services training or active uniformed services duty in a reserve unit of the armed forces or in the organized militia from 15 to 30 days (HB580 passed House 2/22 on 134-3 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024) Read more: Moore’s first priority for 2024: Attracting more military members and families to Maryland

HB598/SB413 - Prohibits discrimination based on military status in places of public accommodation, housing, employment, financial transactions, education, insurance, the provision of public utility services, and State personnel actions (SB413 passed Senate 2/22 on 45-1 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB715/SB533 - Offers certain complimentary fishing and hunting licenses to veterans the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determines are unemployable; exempts those veterans from having to obtain trout stamps (SB533 passed Senate 2/27 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

OUTDOORS

HB113/SB42 - Requires minors wear a helmet when riding a horse (HB113 passed House 2/15 on 117-21 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB234/SB278 - Authorizes the Maryland Horse Industry Board to establish late and reinstatement fees; establishes administrative penalties for beekeepers who fail to register with Maryland Department of Agriculture or provide moveable frames for a bee colony in a timely manner; alters administrative penalties for the submission of specified reports by farmers under the Nutrient Management Program (HB234 passed House 2/29 on 102-37 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB237/SB302 - Removes buffer zones within which a commercial northern snakehead license holder could not fish with a bow and arrow (HB237 passed House 2/15 on 138-0 vote, SB302 passed Senate 2/6 on 44-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB447/SB440 - Creates state income tax credit for hunting and donating venison to charity (SB440 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB497/SB508 - Increases fee for a nonresident sika deer stamp from $25 to $200 (HB497 passed House 2/29 on 97-41 vote, SB508 passed Senate 2/27 on 39-7 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB562/SB507 - Increases annual fee for a special Chesapeake Bay and coastal sport fishing license for nonresident applicants from $50 to $100 (HB562 passed House 2/29 on 105-32 vote, SB507 passed Senate 2/27 on 39-6 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB660/SB169 - Establishes Green and Renewable Energy for Nonprofit Organizations Loan Program; authorizes the Governor to include $5-million for the program in budget for fiscal 2026 and 2027 (SB169 passed Senate 2/13 on 44-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

PUBLIC SAFETY

HB5/SB130 - Creates misdemeanor offense of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a penalty of up to five years in prison (SB130 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB94/SB187 - Repeals authority of Division of Correction to arrange employment of incarcerated individuals in specified camps, including agricultural work (SB187 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB99/SB113 - Prohibits sexual solicitation of a minor with the intent to produce or distribute child sex abuse images with penalties of up to 10 years in prison for first offense and up to 20 years for subsequent offenses (SB113 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB115/SB4 - Jaycee Webster Victims’ Rights Act - requires a commitment unit to include the name and telephone number of the lead victim services employee of the appropriate State’s Attorney’s office given to a victim, victim’s representative, or witness regarding the release from confinement of a sentenced defendant or child respondent (SB4 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB185/SB132 - Removes Governor from decision making process of granting medical parole to an incarcerated individual serving a life sentence (SB132 passed Senate 2/27 on 33-10 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB387 - Allows public release of surveillance videos showing illegal dumping in Baltimore City (HB387 passed House 2/22 on 138-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB544/SB391 - Ends statute of limitations for the crimes of sextortion, stalking, and revenge porn (takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB565/SB36 - Creates Maryland Deaths in Custody Oversight Board within the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB618/SB380 - Creates Police Recruitment and Retention Workgroup; must produce report and send to Governor and General Assembly by December 30, 2025 (SB380 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB664/SB575 - Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson Judicial Security Act; establishes Office of Information Privacy in the Administrative Office of the Courts to make requests to not publish personal information of judges (SB575 passed Senate 2/8 on 43-1 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024) Read more: Suspect in Maryland judge’s killing found dead

HB814/SB744 - Expands the jurisdiction of the Department of Juvenile Services to take cases of children from 10 to 12 for certain offenses; increases probation length for juveniles in certain cases; allows courts to extend probation lengths if the juvenile has missed meetings for unexcused absences; requires written documentation by police of when juveniles are taken into custody (takes effect October 1, 2024) Read more: Details of Maryland juvenile justice reform bill emerge

HB1032/SB111 - Redacts identifying information in criminal or juvenile delinquency case filings unless the court finds by clear and convincing evidence there is good cause to order otherwise (SB111 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB2 - NyKayla Strawder Act; requires a law enforcement officer who alleges the commission of an act by a child younger than age 13 that results in the death of a victim to forward the complaint to the Department of Juvenile Services; DJS intake officer after receiving complaint must file a petition alleging the child is either delinquent or in need of supervision (takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB65 - Creates felony crime for possession of 100 or more child sex abuse images of children under the age of 13 with a penalty of up to 10 in years in prison (SB65 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

TRANSPORTATION

HB111/SB77 - Allows riders of bicycles, play vehicles, and unicycles on sidewalks unless prohibited by local ordinance; requires riders yield right of way to pedestrians and riders of electric personal assistive mobility device (HB111 passed House 2/13 on 134-2 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB278 - Authorizes State Highway Administration to decrease the maximum speed limit by 5 miles per hour on urban State highways without an engineering and traffic investigation (HB278 passed House 2/22 110-27 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB1507/SB70 - Requires Maryland Transit Administration before announcing any service reduction or cancellation of an existing bus line to compile a specified report on the impacts of the proposed change; MTA must publish the report on its website with a visible link identifying the impacted route 30 days before a public hearing on the change (SB70 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

VEHICLE OPERATION

HB43/SB316 - Authorizes a person to operate a golf cart equipped with approved lighting on county or municipal highways between dawn and dusk if the maximum posted speed limit does not exceed 30 miles per hour; golf cart must be kept as far to the right of the roadway as feasible; driver must have a valid driver’s license (HB43 passed House 2/23 on 134-2 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB72/SB285 - Repeals fee assessed by the Motor Vehicle Administration against an applicant for registration of a motor vehicle who had previously been refused due to an outstanding warrant (SB285 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB102/SB730 - Requires rear passengers on motorcycles be able to place their feet firmly on footrests while riding; violations are a misdemeanor with fines of up to $500 (HB102 passed House 2/13 on 117-19 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB256/SB166 - Establishes Waterway Incident Notification System (WINS) workgroup which must complete interim report with recommendations for Governor and General Assembly by December 31, 2024 and final report by September 30, 2025 (SB166 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB264/SB26 - Jamari’s Law; Increases the maximum penalties for manslaughter by vehicle or vessel from 10 years to 20 years for a first conviction and from 15 years to 30 years for a subsequent conviction (SB26 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB552/SB672 - Requires Motor Vehicle Administration to send citations issued from automated speed/red light/etc cameras to current mailing address on file with MVA or current residential address on file with MVA if a mailing address is unavailable (HB552 passed House 2/29 on 135-1 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB601/SB442 - Establishes a statewide prohibition on exhibition driving on any highway or private property that is used for driving by the general public; increases penalties and points assessments for violations related to participation in racing or speed contests (takes effect June 1, 2024)

SB397 - Establishes standards and procedures for the Motor Vehicle Administration to register military vehicles (takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB585 - Requires operator of a boat involved in a collision or accident that results in bodily injury to or the death of another person to stop the vessel as close as possible to and return to and remain at the scene until the operator renders assistance and provides information (SB585 passed Senate 2/27 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

OTHER

HB34/SB204 - Enters Maryland into Interstate Social Work Licensure Compact contingent on six other states passing similar legislation (HB34 passed House 2/22 134-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB35/SB276 - Requires county permit offices to include the estimated cost of construction when submitting a copy of a building permit to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (HB35 passed Senate 2/15 on 99-37 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB45/SB284 - Allows selling, bartering, or exchanging of a legally acquired mounted specimen of a game bird, excluding a migratory game bird, or game mammal, if the original owner is deceased and the specimen is part of the personal property of an owner whose estate is being liquidated or distributed (HB45 passed House 2/15 on 137-0 vote, SB284 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB53 - Creates Task Force to Study E-Commerce Monopolies in Maryland; task force must send report to Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2024 (HB53 passed House 2/20 on 105-33 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

HB161/SB277 - Exempts from paying an issuance fee for a state identification card including a driver’s license those released from a correctional facility within the prior 60 days; a youth under the care of the Department of Juvenile Services; a youth between 15 and 20 years of age who is a participant in a Department of Human Services program; is currently homeless; or is currently under the care of the Maryland Department of Health (HB161 passed House 2/15 on 130-8 vote, SB277 passed Senate 2/22 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB208/SB250 - Prohibits county libraries from charging fines to minors for overdue library materials (HB208 passed House 2/29 on 110-29 vote, SB250 passed Senate 1/25 on 35-11 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB211/SB648 - Bill prohibits a person from serving as a broker between a contractor and subcontractor in the State within five years of being convicted of an offense constituting criminal malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance under federal or State law (HB211 passed House 2/23 on 100-36 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB223 - Exempts mortgage loans made by community development financial institutions from requirements to verify a borrower’s ability to repay the loan (HB223 passed House 2/22 on 110-28 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB230/SB267 - Allows Motor Vehicle Administration to issue copies of death certificates (HB230 passed House 2/15 on 138-0 vote, SB267 passed Senate 2/20 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB241 - Authorizes the Governor to designate an area as a “Just Community” if area meets specified criteria; establishes intent of the General Assembly that the Just Community designation be used to prioritize State funding to increase racial, economic, and health equity in the State (HB241 passed House 2/23 on 99-37 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB379/SB547 - Prohibits allowing performance of a covered animal - bear, cougar, elephant, jaguar, leopard, lion, tiger, and nonprimate humans - in a traveling animal act with specified exceptions (HB379 passed House 2/29 on 105-34 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB383/SB27 - Enters Maryland into the interstate Cosmetology Licensure Compact for cosmetologists; bill is contingent on six other states enacting similar legislation (HB383 passed House 2/15 on 131-6 vote, SB27 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB501/SB522 - Increases from $1,000 to $5,000 the maximum fine a county can impose for the enforcement of a local ordinance, resolution, bylaw, or regulation adopted by the county (SB501 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB528/SB116 - Ensures prohibition on orphan court judges from practicing law in all Maryland counties and Baltimore City (SB116 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB628/SB409 - Allows the State Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists to waive the education, experience, and examination requirements for licensure as a clinical marriage and family therapist for an applicant that is licensed or certified to practice clinical marriage and family therapy in another state or territory (HB628 passed House 2/29 on 139-0 vote, SB409 passed Senate 2/22 on 33-13 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

HB646/SB108 - Increases state income tax subtraction modification to $7-thousand for police auxiliary or reserve volunteer (SB108 passed Senate 2/8 on 44-0 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB662 - Requires child care teachers at large child care home facilities be at least 18 years of age (HB662 passed House 2/22 on 129-9 vote, takes effect July 1, 2024)

HB756/SB573 - Requires Secretary of State to furnish a Maryland State flag to drape casket of eligible decedents (HB756 passed House 2/29 on 139-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB292 - Renames position of Assistant Secretary of State to Deputy Secretary of State (SB292 passed Senate 1/25 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

SB297 - Reduces the number of years from 12 to 5 that an engineer member of the State Board of Professional Engineers must have practiced engineering (SB297 passed Senate 2/15 on 46-0 vote, takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB298 - Authorizes the State Board of Electricians to assess a licensee a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each violation of the licensing statute (takes effect October 1, 2024)

SB524 - Makes language regarding chairs and vice chairs of committees in General Assembly gender-neutral (takes effect June 1, 2024)

SB633 - Authorizes a self-service storage facility operator to advertise a lien sale via email or a website without the occupant’s prior written authorization in the storage agreement (SB633 passed Senate 2/29 on 46-0 vote, takes effect June 1, 2024)

