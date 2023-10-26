© 2023 WYPR
Suspect in Maryland judge’s killing found dead

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
Flowers are placed next to the garage door in the drive way of the home of Maryland circuit court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, Friday, Oct. 20. 2023, in Hagerstown, Md. Pedro Argote is suspected of gunning down the judge in his driveway hours after he ruled against him in a divorce case. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the silver Mercedes SUV that Argote was believed to be driving has been located in Williamsport, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Hagerstown, where the judge was shot outside his home.

Authorities in Washington County Thursday announced the discovery of the body of the man they believe shot and killed a Maryland Circuit Court Judge a week earlier. Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot in the driveway of his Hagerstown home October 19th and died a short time later at a hospital.

Pedro Argote was quickly identified as a suspect for the shooting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday his body was found in a wooded area of Williamsport about a mile from where they’d previously found his abandoned car. During an afternoon press conference, Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert would not disclose a cause of death until an autopsy is completed, which is being done in Baltimore.

Authorities believe Argote shot Wilkinson just hours after the judge ruled in favor of his wife receiving custody of their children in a divorce hearing. The Associated Press reported the hearing included allegations of abuse by Argote to his eldest child, who was not involved in the custody dispute, as well as mental torment inflicted on his wife.

Last week, Albert said his deputies had been called to Argote’s house twice in recent years for verbal domestic assaults which resulted in no charges being filed.

Matt Bush
