New bill expands 24/7 contraception access to include community colleges

Maryland community colleges would be required to offer 24/7 contraception access and increased reproductive health services to students by August 2025, if a new bill passes the state legislature this spring.

This year’s bill echoes a similar one signed into law last May by Governor Wes Moore. Since then, certain four-year colleges — including those in the University of Maryland system, Morgan State University and St. Mary’s College — have been creating comprehensive sexual health plans.

And many are turning to vending machines to house 24/7 contraception, like condoms, morning-after pills and — potentially — the first federally-approved over-the-counter daily birth control pill.

These emergency contraception vending machines started popping up on college campuses nationwide after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. More than 60 colleges nationwide currently house these machines.

But only three other states have passed similar laws increasing emergency contraception access on college campuses.

Delegate Stephanie Smith, who has sponsored both pieces of legislation, said the new bill is about making sure Maryland community college students enjoy the same benefits and access as their four-year peers.

“Community colleges already are educating people that are often working, already have families, and other types of responsibilities that can really make it already challenging for them to be successful,” Smith said. “And so in many ways, we have some of the students with the most complex needs without campus-based access to some of those tools and resources.”

The bill comes amid statewide pushes for more comprehensive sexual health services, like Moore’s $15 million investment in securing abortion access and the November ballot vote on amending the state’s constitutions to protect abortion rights.

The state’s four-year colleges are required to establish their reproductive health plans and contraception access methods by August 1.

Bruce Herman, director of the health services at University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC), says his campus has had a vending machine in-place for two years. And he can trace student advocacy for these efforts back to 2012.

But his campus still faces challenges with maintaining the vending machine, like keeping it stocked — and making sure students know it exists.

UMBC’s vending machine is placed outside the student library – the only building on campus open all day, every day.

“24/7 access is just really challenging, because there's very little that's open on campus 24/7,” Herman said.

Sanai Eaton-Martinez, a junior at UMBC, said she’s used the machine a few times to purchase emergency contraception. But she remembers finding the stock emptied one weekend after seeking the services.

“Unfortunately, they don't have a restocking system that's really consistent on campus, especially on weekends when you live here in the dorms,” Eaton-Martinez said. “But it is cheaper than it is at CVS, because I bought Plan B from CVS, Rite Aid, and from here, and they're all different prices. If they just restock it all the time, then it would be amazing.”

Emergency contraception sells for $10, and condoms cost four dollars.

Eaton-Martinez said many students don’t know about the machine because of its placement near a study space.

“People are just rushing in there to get their paper done and stuff,” she said.

Still, Herman said students take 20-30 contraceptive products from the machine each month.

Challenges meeting the bill requirements

Herman said UMBC was already offering many of the services mandated by last year’s bill — like referrals for IUD procedures and abortion care — before it was signed into law. But campus leaders are still working on the comprehensive plan, which will ultimately be posted on UMBC’s website.

“I think the bill will be really helpful in making those services super clear to students,” Herman said. “We're still working on that part. Students don't necessarily read their emails, so how do you let students know that this is here?”

Joan Tilghman, interim dean for the College of Health Professions at Coppin State University, said she is currently exploring multiple contracts to implement contraception vending machines on her campus.

But she says there are many questions to answer — like about cost and location.

“Should we have one kiosk? Why can’t we have two kiosks?” she asked. “Could they be placed outside of the building? Is it necessary to be in the dormitory? Or could it be at the bus stop?”

Tilghman also worries about having the resources to maintain the machines, like staff to keep shelves supplied.

Smith said colleges will not be provided with funding to support the bill’s requirements. But this year’s bill is amended to clarify that no staff need to be on-site 24/7 to provide services.

“Community colleges don't have medical homes, they usually don't have campus health centers and counseling centers in the way we associate with four-year schools,” she said.

Tilghman is confident Coppin will have vending machines on campus by the August 1 deadline.

If the current bill is passed, community colleges would have until August 2025 to create the reproductive health services plans and establish contraception access.