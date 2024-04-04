Maryland Lawmakers pass bill to permanently fund 988 hotline

Maryland lawmakers passed a bill to permanently fund the 988 mental health hotline in the state with a fee on residents’ cell phones.

The 25-cent-a-month fee on all registered mobile phones is expected to bring in more than $25 million a year to hire staff and improve the technology at call centers.

Maryland’s 988 hotline has seen a 50% increase in calls since it opened in 2022 and a 1,000% increase in text messages.

“The mental health needs of Marylanders have never been greater and 988 is here to help,” said Dan Rabbitt, policy director at Behavioral Health System Baltimore and representative of the Fund MD 988 Campaign. “With the passage of this landmark legislation, Maryland will have the resources it needs to invest in the 988 helpline and provide support to all Marylanders in crisis.”

Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign the bill and has been a strong supporter of the initiative.

Maryland receives some federal funding for the program, but states are responsible for paying staff and maintaining call centers, which have been overwhelmed with calls.

In 2022, Maryland set up a 988 trust fund to ensure that the program would have a funding stream. Maryland legislators approved $5 million for the first year of the program and another $5.5 million for 2024.

Last year, the legislature passed a bill to invest $12 million in the hotline through 2025.

Since July 2022, 988 has received about 9.1 million calls, texts and chats nationwide, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In February alone, the nation’s call centers received about 430,000 contacts from people in need.