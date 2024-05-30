Higher fines for work zone speeding headline new Maryland laws going into effect June 1

Several new laws take effect June 1 in Maryland, including a sharp increase in fines for speeding violations in road construction zones.

All laws were passed during the General Assembly session which ended April 8th, and were signed by Governor Wes Moore shortly after. HB513 doubles the fines for speeding in a work zone to $80 from the current maximum of $40. On January 1, 2025, those fines will rise again based on how fast the driver was speeding:

Exceeding the Speed Limit by: Base Amount With Workers Present

12 - 15 MPH $60 $120

16 –19 MPH $80 $160

20 - 29 MPH $140 $280

30 - 39 MPH $270 $540

40 or more MPH $500 $1,000

The law passed in response to a March 2023 crash on Interstate 695 near the Interstate 70 interchange that killed six road crew workers. Two drivers were going close to 120 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash according to prosecutors when one of them spun out trying to avoid the other, then overturning and hitting the workers. The posted speed limit in the work zone was 55 miles per hour. Both drivers were charged, with one being sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison in April.

Penalties for street racing and ‘exhibition driving’ will also be going up June 1. HB601/SB442 raises fines, points assessed to driver’s licenses, and jail time for drivers in street races, while raising points assessed and jail time should those drivers injure anyone. Points assessed will also go up for those found to have been a timekeeper or flagman for a street race.

“Exhibition driving’ is defined in the bill as driving near a crowd of people that includes two of the following:

the excessive, abrupt acceleration or deceleration of the motor vehicle;

the skidding, squealing, burning, or smoking of the tires of the motor vehicle;

the swerving or swaying of the motor vehicle from side to side while accelerating;

the engine of the motor vehicle producing an unreasonably loud, raucous, or disturbing noise or the grinding of the gears or the backfiring of the engine of the motor vehicle;

any of the wheels of the motor vehicle losing contact with the ground; or the transportation of a passenger on or in an area of a motor vehicle that is not designed or intended for passenger transport, such as the hood or roof.

The law now provides for penalties for exhibition driving itself and if it causes bodily injury to someone else. They include fines of up to $1,000, points assessed to a driver's license, and potential jail time.

You can read about other laws going into effect in Maryland on June 1 below:

HB2 - Authorizes Baltimore City to set a special property tax rate for a vacant lot or improved property cited as vacant and unfit for habitation or other authorized use - Read more: New state law allows Baltimore to impose special tax rate on vacant homes

HB63/SB6 - Extends local property tax credits to veterans determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that have a nonpermanent service-connected disability that results from blindness or any other disabling cause that was not caused or incurred by misconduct

HB66 - Authorizes municipal governments to offer property tax credits to public school employees that live within the boundaries of the school system they work for

HB147/SB72 - Allows taxpayers to receive refunds for theft of tobacco stamps with appropriate documentation

HB154 - Authorizes the State Department of Assessments and Taxation to accept applications for the homeowners’ property tax credit submitted by a homeowner within three years after April 15 of the taxable year for which the credit is sought if the homeowner is enrolled in the Homeowner Protection Program

HB256/SB166 - Establishes Waterway Incident Notification System (WINS) workgroup which must complete interim report with recommendations for Governor and General Assembly by December 31, 2024 and final report by September 30, 2025

HB287/SB342 - Excludes the cash value of any qualified retirement savings plan or individual retirement accounts in the definition of assets for purposes of the Renters’ Property Tax Relief Program

HB332 - Requiring the Motor Vehicle Administration to prepare a report on motor vehicles owned by Maryland residents that are improperly titled or registered in another state; requiring MVA to submit a report to Governor and the General Assembly by December 1, 2024

HB333 - Requires social media platforms with more than 1-million monthly active users to make reasonable efforts to prevent, detect, and remove accounts and posts that communicate election disinformation in the State and report accounts or posts that communicate election disinformation the State Board of Elections

HB468/SB532 - Establishes the Commission to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Safety in Maryland; report must be sent to Governor and General Assembly by December 1, 2025

HB513 - Increases fines for work zone speed violations

HB515/SB114 - Establishes the Workgroup to Study the Fiscal and Operational Viability of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) for Calvert County Public Schools

HB601/SB442 - Establishes a statewide prohibition on exhibition driving on any highway or private property that is used for driving by the general public; increases penalties and points assessments for violations related to participation in racing or speed contests

HB700 - Requires county employees that serve as election judges during work hours receive leave and compensation; public school students who serve as election judges must receive service-learning hours and compensation

HB732/SB894 - Gives full power over Baltimore City Police to city of Baltimore

HB765 - Authorizes local governments to grant a property tax credit on real property that is used for specified hotel or residential development projects

HB805 - Prevents local jurisdictions from adopting zoning regulations more restrictive than the state’s regulations for cannabis dispensaries; modifies prohibition on licensed dispensaries operating within 500-feet a pre-existing playground, recreation center, library, public park, or place of worship

HB823- Melanie Nicholle Diaz Fire Safety Act; establishes requirements related to the installation of automatic smoke alarms and notices regarding the lack of automatic sprinkler systems in residential rental high-rise buildings; also modifies existing provisions related to notification appliances for deaf or hard of hearing individuals

HB857/SB879 - Repeals prohibition on shellfish harvesting between sunset and sunrise by aquaculture leaseholders; shellfish harvesting hours now set by Department of Natural Resources

HB947- Allows the Office of the Attorney General or person who suffered injury or loss to take civil action against firearm industry members who violate ‘public nuisance’ provisions

HB1028/SB951 - Requires the Comptroller to adopt regulations for the retail use of electric vehicle supply equipment in the State

HB1296 - Allows Public Service Commission to reopen offshore wind project bidding proceedings

HB1524 - Allows the state to take over ownership and operation of racing at Pimlico Race Course - Read more: Key Bridge aid and Pimlico takeover headline final bills passed by General Assembly

SB191 - Allows property tax credits to eligible employees of the Prince George’s County Public School System who purchase a home after relocating to the county

SB283 - Authorizes applicants for the homeowner property tax credits to attest to gross income on an application in lieu of providing an income tax return to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation under certain circumstances

SB292 - Renames position of Assistant Secretary of State to Deputy Secretary of State

SB524 - Makes language regarding chairs and vice chairs of committees in General Assembly gender-neutral

SB633 - Authorizes a self-service storage facility operator to advertise a lien sale via email or a website without the occupant’s prior written authorization in the storage agreement

SB737 - Requires members of the Harford Community College Board live in Harford County for the duration of their term on the board

SB850 - Increases the maximum amount for funeral expenses for specified public safety employees that die in the line of duty; increases the death benefit for surviving family members of specified Maryland National Guard members and all State employees who are killed in the performance of their duties

