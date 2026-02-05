Baltimore City Council calls on housing department to crack down on problem landlords

A South Baltimore apartment building that has lost its rental license became the backdrop for a call to tougher enforcement against problem landlords on Thursday.

Abe Lyba, a tenant at Hanover Square Apartments, said he has lived in the building for five years, enduring broken elevators, mold and recurring infestations.

So severe, he said, that he brought proof.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR City councilmembers, tenants and housing advocates quickly stepped back when Lyba announced he was carrying bedbugs.

“I’ve collected— ” Lyba began, only to be cut off by spooked council members, tenants and housing advocates.

The building, owned by HS Housing LP, is one of 36 properties flagged by the city for serious housing violations. In a statement, the building’s management said it takes resident concerns seriously and works to address reported issues quickly.

“We continue to work closely with the City to address any matters and ensure full compliance. Our priority is to ensure a safe and comfortable living environment for our residents,” the management team wrote.

But City Council President Zeke Cohen called the situation unacceptable.

“These are not the conditions that a great American city should have,” he said.

The Strengthening Renter Safety Act went into effect on Jan 1, 2026. The law, sponsored by Cohen, targets properties with long-standing code violations, and excessive 311 calls, placing them on a priority dwelling list for frequent inspections and potential license suspension or revocation.

Council members Zac Blanchard, Odette Ramos, Mark Parker and Jermaine Jones also attended the event, emphasizing the stakes in a city where nearly half of residents rent their homes. They also noted that Baltimore has relatively few housing inspectors and that their pay has long lagged behind comparable positions.

Housing advocates echoed those concerns.

Annie Toborg, with Maryland Legal Aid, said tenants are often told to move when they raise complaints.

“What people don't know is that there is nowhere else for people to move to,” she said. At Hanover Square for example, the 199 unit building mostly houses elderly and people with physical disabilities. “Even if tenants could move to alternative rental housing,” Toborg continued, “the options are often plagued by the same conditions that they're living in,” she said.

The city council will hold an oversight hearing Thursday evening.